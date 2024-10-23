'Went Out Of Her Way To...': Noah Schnapp Showers Praise On Stranger Things Mom Winona Ryder

On October 19, at Epic Cons' The Upside Down festival in Jackson, Georgia, Noah Schnapp shared words about his Stranger Things co-star and on-screen mother, Winona Ryder. The event was a nostalgic gathering for fans and cast members alike, where Schnapp spoke about the strong bond he has developed with Ryder over the years.

Schnapp reflected on Ryder's role in his life. “Winona has always been such a protective, motherly figure to me,” he told to Cara Buono, the panel moderator. He appreciated how Ryder went out of her way to ensure he felt comfortable while filming.

“Still now... but to look back now, I mean, she went out of her way to be. She was like, I am going to come to school, go through the lines, work through it,” Schnapp recalled.

Winona Ryder's passion went beyond just acting. She often invited him to her trailer to help him prepare for emotional scenes. “She would sit me down, work through emotional scenes and work with me so much,” he said.

Schnapp believed her efforts were invaluable, stating that he is so lucky that she cared so much about making him feel comfortable and safe on the Stranger Things set.

Schnapp and Ryder's relationship grew and evolved alongside Stranger Things. Schnapp shared that it's so funny to see how their relationship has grown because now in this season he is not a little kid anymore.

He saw the shift in their dynamic and explained how he sometimes feels protective of Ryder. He added that sometimes he finds himself holding her and protecting her and he is taller than her.

Ryder humorously acknowledged this change as she said to Schnapp that it's so funny how these roles are reversed now as he is the one who protects her now.

Schnapp reflected on his journey to play Will Byers, which began when he auditioned for Stranger Things at the age of 9. "It's a little blurry," he said.

He recalls being flown to Los Angeles for a chemistry read when he met fellow actor Caleb McLaughlin. He said they both wanted each other to get the role. They had no idea they'd both end up in it.

After the audition, Schnapp went to sleepaway camp, where he received a life-changing phone call. "It was the Duffer Brothers," he said, referring to the series' creators Matt and Ross Duffer. They congratulated him on landing the role, which Schnapp defined as the best day of his life.

As filming progressed, Schnapp formed strong friendships with his co-stars, especially Millie Bobby Brown. Their friendship evolved, and Schnapp enjoyed working with Brown. He said he loved seeing her number on the call sheet.

In addition to Brown, Schnapp considers Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard to be siblings. He reflected on their first meetings and how their relationships have evolved.

With the fifth and final season of Stranger Things filming, Schnapp noted the importance of these connections. “This season has taught me just how important these relationships are to me and how I have to keep them close to my heart,” he said.

