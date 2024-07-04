Stranger Things Co-Creator Ross Duffer Drops Major Update About The Upcoming Season 5; Checkout

It's been a long wait for Stranger Things fans, but there's finally an update on the final season. Ross Duffer, one of the show's creators, announced on Instagram that they are halfway through filming the last season.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Netflix's hit sci-fi series returned in 2022 with its most intense season yet, featuring the Hawkins gang battling Vecna. Season 5 is currently in production and is eagerly awaited as the final season, with fans curious to see how the series will wrap up its many storylines.

Ross Duffer shared on Instagram that season 5 is halfway through filming. He posted a photo of the cast and crew, and a video of Finn Wolfhard dropping a marble into a bowl, marking week 24 of filming. This suggests they have completed 24 weeks of production.

Given this timeline, we can guess when season 5 will finish filming. If it stays on schedule, filming should wrap up in another 24 weeks, around mid-December.

Given the scale of Stranger Things, it's not surprising that filming will take about a year. Big productions like this one take time. For instance, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame also took a year to film back-to-back.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, mentioned that making Stranger Things feels like creating eight movies. With potential breaks during the holiday season, the filming process could extend beyond December.

Ross Duffer's post included a video of Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, celebrating this progress. Mike has been a key character since the show started eight years ago. Along with his sister Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and their friends, Mike's life changed when they met Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the woods. Now, they're preparing for their final adventure.

What will be Stranger Things Season 5 about?

The last season will focus on defeating Vecna, also known as Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). Although Eleven seemed to beat him in the previous season, Will (Noah Schnapp) senses that something is still wrong. The town of Hawkins won't be safe until Vecna is destroyed.

Once filming is complete, the show will still need to go through a detailed post-production phase, especially to create the special effects for the Upside Down. This means season 5 is unlikely to be ready by early 2025, as some cast members had hoped. After Ross Duffer's update, it seems more likely that Stranger Things season 5 will premiere around mid-2025.

