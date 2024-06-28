Is Joseph Quinn Returning To Stranger Things As Eddie Munson? Actor Has THIS To Say

When we were introduced to Joseph Quinn's character Eddie Munson in Stranger Things we all loved it. A similar feeling, for the character, is held in the heart of Joseph Quinn, who portrayed him in the hit science fiction horror series. As the series is coming to an end, the English artist has come ahead teasing his return to Netflix’s one of the most popular shows.

Joseph Quinn about his return to Stranger Things

Playing Eddie Munson in Stranger Things turned out to be a big break for Joseph Quinn. His character was introduced in the fourth season of the aforementioned show which was loved by many, as he had a charismatic persona and shared a great bond with other characters in the series, also making an emotional connection with the viewers. Sadly, Eddie Munson was killed toward the end, of the same season.

However, talking to Entertainment Tonight Quinn has teased his return stating that he might "pop down" on the set.

While talking about his return, the actor from the recently released A Quiet Place: Day One stressed, "Chances are high.” He further added that he loves the people who are part of the series and would love to greet them once again.

As Joseph Quinn spoke of his return, he addressed the fan’s feelings about seeing him back again on the show, stating that he holds a similar feeling. However, Quinn added, "Or maybe I don't. I don't know. Who knows?"

Advertisement

With the popular show nearing its end, the actor who will soon be seen in the sequel of Gladiator gushed, "I'm sure they're gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way."

Joseph Quinn’s other projects

The English actor’s recent project was A Quiet Place: Day One which is a prequel to the horror series that starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Next up is a big role where Joseph Quinn will be seen playing the character of a superhuman named Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in The Fantastic Four.

He has also been associated with Ridley Scott’s sequel project, Gladiator 2, where Quinn will play Emperor Geta. as per IMDb.

Talking to PEOPLE about his role in the MCU film Quinn stated that he has "big boots to fill," as the the character was previously perfectly delivered by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan.

The final season of Stranger Things is currently in production.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Makers Of A Quiet Place: Day One Drop Final Trailer Ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn And Frodo The Cat