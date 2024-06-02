Is Weird Al Teasing A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5? Here's What Comedian Shared About Show

Weird Al Yankovic has recently hinted to make a cameo in the final season of Stranger Things, with the musician-comedian sharing a photo on Instagram with Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, hinting at a visit to Hawkins, Indiana. The ensuing photo has led to speculation that the singer will be guest-starring in the final season of the show.

Yankovic is best known for writing and performing comedy songs that often parody specific songs by contemporary musicians. He also performs original songs that are style pastiches of the work of other acts, as well as polka medleys of several popular songs, most of which feature his trademark accordion.

Weird Al' Yankovic might be teasing a Stranger Things cameo

On Instagram, Weird AI Yankovic shared an image of himself with Stranger Things actors Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike Wheeler and Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Henderson. In the caption, he noted, "Yesterday was pretty bizarre, but stranger things are happening today."

Although this might be a matter of Yankovic just meeting the two stars of the series and wanting to take a picture of the occasion or it could also be seen as a subtle sign that Yankovic will make an appearance in Stranger Things Season 5.

Yankovic has previously appeared as the 80s version of himself in the comedy series The Goldbergs in 2016. Although unlikely to appear in Hawkins, he could be close by for a concert or special occasion and could be shown on a television screen or similar.

Yankovic's potential cameo is only speculation, however, Terminator franchise star Linda Hamilton is confirmed to play a role in the final season of Stranger Things, with details about her character not yet revealed. Other 80s stars who have guested on the show include Robert Englund, Paul Reiser, and Cary Elwes. Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder has been a regular in the Netflix series since its inception.

Season 5 will bring an end to Stranger Things following the show's debut on Netflix in 2016. Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things was an instant hit upon its debut, quickly becoming Netflix's flagship series. Along with Ryder, Wolfhard, and Matarazzo, the series also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

How will Stranger Things season 5 end?

Stranger Things season 5 will be the final season of the show, but it won't be the end of the Stranger Things universe. Season 5 will also take place in Hawkins, echoing the vibe of season 1 but on a much bigger scale. The Stranger Things writers have teased "season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids."

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour told ComicBook last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it."

He continued, "Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker. "Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

"And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end." Stranger Things season 1-4 can be streamed on Netflix and season 5 is expected to return next year.

