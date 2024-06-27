Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower Accidentally Spills Tea On Season 5

As fans grow impatient over updates on the fifth and final installment of the sci-fi series Stranger Things, actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays the central villain of the show, has seemed to spill some insider details about developments regarding the fifth season.

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Season 5 shooting not finished yet

The star appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 1, where it is one of the cast members. While stopping on the red carpet for a brief chat with Variety, he divulged about his experience with the show, especially as a late addition to the cast. Though he is “grateful to be a part of the show,” Bower described himself as a “day-by-day kind of guy,” so the feeling of the show ending would not really hit him until after they finish filming, which indicates that the production is moving slowly at the point. “We are not there yet,” he added further.

As per the subject matter of the show, much remains under wraps but the star had earlier affirmed that the final season is going to be “wild.” Whilst speaking on iHeart Radio’s I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario, he detailed what the upcoming season holds as compared to the installments before. “If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like, it’s bonkers. It really, really is,” Jamie said to the podcast host, “It’s bigger. It’s just completely insane. It’s completely insane.”

Vecna: Riddled with complexities

What helped him understand his character to a greater degree was the Stranger Things Play in London, admitting that the last time he did something of this sort was with his Twilight saga character Caius, who bore the same tones performance-wise. The play, titled The First Shadow and chronicles the times when the young Henry Crell moves to Hawkins with his family to embark on a fresh start. An original creation of the Duffer Brothers, the mastermind duo behind the series, the story also features the young Joyce, Hopper, and Bob Newby.

“It’s been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in season four,” said Jamie on the radio show, revealing that it was exciting to see Vecna’s backstory in the play, which further answered a lot of questions he had in mind about his character.

