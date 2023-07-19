Stranger Things poster theory: Will Joyce, Jonathan, and Mike survive Season 5? Here’s what fans think

Excitement is building among Stranger Things fans as they eagerly await the highly anticipated Season 5. Social media platforms have been abuzz with various theories, but one in particular, the 'poster theory,' has caught the attention of many devoted viewers. The 'poster theory' adds another layer of intrigue to the Stranger Things universe. Will Joyce, Jonathan, and Mike indeed face peril in their quest to unravel the supernatural mysteries surrounding Will Byers? Only time will tell.

What is the 'poster theory'?

The 'poster theory' originated from an observation made by keen-eyed fans when Netflix released 17 character posters for Season 4. Each poster featured a cast member gazing directly at the camera, except for four beloved characters: Max, Joyce, Jonathan, and Mike.

Interestingly, a couple of promotional pictures showed multiple characters before the season's release, and among them, Max was the only one looking directly at the camera.

This curious detail sparked speculation and led Black Girl Nerds to inquire with the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, about its significance. While the Duffer Brothers remained tight-lipped, they did hint that Max's camera awareness might foretell a challenging journey for her in the upcoming season. As fans now know, this prediction turned out to be spot-on, with Max facing significant struggles, possibly linked to Vecna, her attacker.

What could Stranger Things Season 5 hold for our heroes?

Drawing connections from the poster theory, the Stranger Things fandom has surmised that Season 5 will delve deeper into the supernatural connection Will Byers possesses. Given this premise, fans fear that Joyce, Jonathan, and Mike, all of whom share a special bond with Will, could be in grave danger.

As the show's narrative continues, viewers are left wondering whether these beloved characters will make it through the final chapter unscathed. Even Max's fate hangs in the balance after the dramatic events of Season 4.

Meanwhile, as fans eagerly await the resolution to the Season 4 cliffhanger, the ongoing writer's strike has temporarily put a halt to production. Filming was originally slated for mid-2023, but the delay has left everyone guessing when they'll finally get the answers they crave.

Despite these challenges, the devoted Stranger Things team is determined to bring an epic conclusion to the beloved series. As the show's intricate mysteries unfold, viewers can be assured that they are in for a thrilling ride, filled with twists and turns.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as Stranger Things reaches its grand finale!

