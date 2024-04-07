Suits’ Fame Wendell Pierce Reveals Giving THIS Advice To His Onscreen Daughter Meghan Markle Before Her Wedding

Wendell Pierce, known for portraying Robert Zane in the legal drama series Suits, revealed that he shared a piece of advice with Meghan Markle before she exited the show. Markle, who played Rachel Zane, shared a great off-screen bond with her co-stars, Pierce being one of them.

The on-screen father-daughter duo was popular with the audience, but Markle left after the seventh season to marry Prince Harry. In an interview with E News, The Elsbeth actor opened up about his friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

What Advice Was Given To Meghan Markle?

While in a conversation with the entertainment portal, Wendell Pierce shared that on the last day of Meghan’s shoot on the show, the duo sat down and had a great talk with each other. Pierce said, "I'm always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the Prince. I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You're going to be in this bubble.'"

The 60-year-old actor further said, "'I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends, and I hope you count me in that number.'"

Though Pierce did not attend the royal wedding in the U.K., he expressed happiness at having talked to Markle. Wendell shared, "I'm so grateful that I was able to express that to her before the whirlwind engagement in a wedding and becoming the Duchess." He continued, "We were at a public function together, and she was receiving an award. It was great to see them because there's this public persona, and then it's the two that I know."

Tom Quinn’s Comments On Strained Relationships Between The Family Members

Tom Quinn, the palace expert, commented on the rift that remained between the royals while Kate Middleton was undergoing cancer treatment. The report earlier claimed that Middleton extended a hand of support to Meghan Markle.

Quinn, however, analyzed the situation and wrote, “Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through.”

He further added, "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than the Sussexes. All this happening amidst Kate’s mother Carole’s sadness gets everyone to sympathize with her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

