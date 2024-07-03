‘F*** What Anybody Else Thinks’: Suki Waterhouse Hits Back At Criticism For Coachella Performance 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Suki Waterhouse, 32 is one of the most relevant artists in pop culture these days. As she elevates in her career, there is no looking back for her. The same thing happened when she decided to hit the Coachella stage in April 2024.

The artist received backlash from critics for gracing the event just six weeks after giving birth to her and Robert Pattinson’s child. Read ahead to know her response to the criticism she garnered.

Suki Waterhouse on the Coachella criticism

During her interview with British Vogue’s August issue, published on July 2, the songstress touched on being a mother and how she was criticized for it.

She said that every mother’s morality is questioned so much, not just by oneself but also by society. Suki added that it's an insane thing that everyone is just projecting something onto you.

While reflecting on the backlash she got for her performance at Coachella after six months into welcoming her child. Suki said that she thought about how was it going to work and whether would it be even possible.

The Melrose Meltdown songstress continued, "You just have to go, 'This is what we're doing, this is what we're about and f*** what anybody else thinks.'"

She also talked about her split from her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Many people think that it was a controversial relationship because of the age gap between the two.

Advertisement

Suki Waterhouse recalls her breakup with Bradley Cooper

During the interview, the vocalist reflected on her “disorienting” breakup with actor Bradley Cooper.

She said that it is extremely isolating when something really public happens to you, the circumstances are dark and challenging, you’re not really doing well, and you are unable to articulate who you are to the outside world.

The Hangover star and the hitmaker dated from 2013 to 2015 despite a 17-year age gap between them. Now Cooper is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is 20 years younger than the actor.

Suki Waterhouse and her fiance Robert Pattinson’s relationship quickly garnered attention. Many fans were elated to know about the couple expecting their first child together.

Suki revealed the news of her pregnancy in November 2023 and the pair welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

ALSO READ: Suki Waterhouse Reveals Robert Pattinson’s Chill Reaction To Her Songs About Exes: 'He Couldn't Give a S***'