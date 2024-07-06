Is Max's Arkham Asylum TV Series Canceled? Here's What Report Says

While the DC fans have had a fabulous experience watching The Batman, they might not get to see the highly anticipated Arkham Asylum TV series. A few new reports suggest that the series is not moving forward at Max.

Arkham Asylum would have been set in the same universe as Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Arkham Asylum not moving forward

The fans of Detective Comics were eagerly waiting for a new TV series that brought tales from a very famous place in the world of Batman. The Arkham Asylum show that made headlines in 2022 is now being reported to have been canceled.

According to reports published by Variety in October 2022, Antonio Campos was chosen to work on the series as a writer and showrunner. However, the same publication has now reported that Campos's version will not move forward, according to a source close to the development of the series at Max.

The same source, however, has noted that a new project might eventually focus on the infamous Gotham City asylum.

The Arkham Asylum series that was in talks for a while until now was supposed to be set in the same world in which Matt Reeves’ The Batman took place.

About Arkham Asylum

Primarily, the show was announced in July 2020, but at that time, the series focused on the storyline of Gotham PD that was seen in 2022’s The Batman. Back then, Terrence Winter was chosen to write the series and was also set to act as an executive producer for the planned show.

However, creative differences led to his exit from the series in November 2020. Later, Joe Barton, the creator of Giri/Haji, came on board to write for the series, but Warner Bros. decided to part ways with him as well.

In an interview that took place in 2022, Matt Reeves stated that the Gotham PD show had been canceled and that a story was in process for the Arkham Asylum series.

At that time, the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director mentioned that the series would be like a “horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham.”

