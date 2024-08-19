‘Once In A Lifetime Opportunity’: Suki Waterhouse Grateful To Taylor Swift For The Eras Tour Opening Performance

It’s a different kind of feeling to witness one strong and beautiful woman uplift another, especially in the world of social media, where differences of opinion and conflict are common.

Just like our very own Suki Waterhouse, who was full of gratitude, after she opened for one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in her hometown of London on Saturday, August 17.

A day after the event, Waterhouse shared a gratitude-filled Instagram post including a backstage snap of her and Swift, as well as some snippets from the previous evening.

“She’s someone I get to call a friend,” Swift told the crowd in the footage. “I’ve been such a fan of her music for so long. She absolutely crushed it here tonight, and this was her hometown show.”

“Give it up for Suki Waterhouse!” she added as the crowd cheered for her.

The caption for the carousel post was also lengthy and emotional. Waterhouse wrote, “Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favorite artist with my friends and family in the crowd. Thank you @taylorswift for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist.”

Previously, Hayley Williams, who also performed at the Eras Tour, gave a shoutout to Suki Waterhouse for her special opening performance. Before performing Paramore's 2008 track "Decode," Williams praised Waterhouse for successfully opening the London show.

She also referenced her fiancé Robert Pattinson's character in the iconic vampire romance series Twilight. This was captured by a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

In an interview with Rolling Stone published ahead of the August 17 show, Waterhouse opened up about her feelings when she got to know that she would be opening for the world-famous Eras tour. She said she felt like she was dreaming and could not sink in that it was real.

Waterhouse took to social media and announced the official news to her fans. “A dream come true that I never want to wake up from,” Waterhouse added. “Playing at wembley stadium in my hometown!! See you august 17th at THE ERAS TOUR.” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Previously, Swift had two shows in Milan and then she closed out the European segment of the tour in August with five nights at Wembley Stadium in London before heading back across the pond for the last North American leg.

