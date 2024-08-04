‘Summertime Funtime’: Kim Kardashian Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lakeside Camping Trip With 4 Children

Entrepreneur and TV Personality, Kim Kardashian gave her fans a glimpse into her and her four children- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s lives as all of them appeared to be vacationing.

On August 2 (Friday), the business mogul took to her Instagram and shared a carousel post. The pictures appear to be candid in nature.

The first picture contained her along with her children posing as they all looked wholesome while posing together. Kim and Psalm’s peace signs were up. Saint sat on Kim's lap. We can also see North posing alongside Chicago as she holds her up in her arms.

She shared a separate image with her boys in the carousel post. Both Psalm and Saint sat on her lap while their mother pouted looking at the camera.

Kim added a solo pic of herself in the water with her feet up and donning a life jacket. The photos also captured sisters, North and Chicago, having their moment and sitting alongside one another throwing peace signs.

She captioned the post saying, “Summertime Funtime.”The post gathered multiple comments from reality TV star's fans. Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian commented on the post by simply sharing a few red heart emojis.

Recently she alongside the Good American founder made major headlines globally as they both attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony in India.

Both sisters were heavily talked about for their outfits, jewelry pieces, and their infamous rickshaw ride, which they took when they entered the country.

As far as the SKIMS founder’s professional front goes, she opened up in the confessional during the finale of The Kardashians, season 5 that this year has been “good” for her.

Kim also stated that she is entering her “actress era.” The entrepreneur added that she had no idea this would happen, per People magazine.

According to the outlet, during her appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors, the reality TV star revealed that after her appearance on American Horror Story, she would be reportedly collaborating with Ryan Murphy again in a legal drama. The name of the project was not disclosed.

She expressed her excitement and said that it felt so right as the character that she could be a lawyer in reality and on TV.

