Kim Kardashian Gets Into Heated Argument With Khloe While Watching Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Series Life After Lockup

The Kardashian family drama continues, this time focusing on Khloe and her dedication to her kids. Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her sister Khloe Kardashian’s need to be more present and active in the moment. The sisters bickered while watching the Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life After Lockup series.

Throughout this season of The Kardashians, Kim has been worried about Khloe's low social life, accusing her of being too much of a homebody and hardly going anywhere.

Khloe, however, wants to be with her children while they are young and still want her around. Nevertheless, Kim K believes that Khloe has taken it too far. This discussion came up again on Thursday's new episode following a major argument over it in the last episode. Kim was excited about watching Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life After Lockup series during dinner. Kim mentioned that the subsequent week she would be meeting Gypsy Rose after making contact with her via social media. She said:

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just released from prison. She reached out to me on social media. She's expressed wanting to get into prison reform, and I think that with what she's learned being in prison herself, there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."

While Kim talked about it, Khloe suddenly interrupted by accepting a FaceTime call from True (Khloe's daughter) without any warning. According to Kim in a confessional interview, Khloe was so obsessed with what was going on back at home that she couldn't even have fun herself. All Kim wanted was for Khloe to enjoy dinner while being present and living for the moment.

Khloe Kardashian is not having it

Kim begrudgingly said about her sister, "She's just so stuck on what's going on at home that she can't have a good time. We don't get to do this very often. I just want Khloe to enjoy the dinner, enjoy the moment, be present with us." Kris Jenner also confessed how frustrating this situation felt toward Khloe agreeing with the Skims founder. She said, "I'm not gonna take sides, but Kim's got a point. Get off your phone, we're right here."

But Khloe Kardashian had a comeback. She responded with sarcasm, "I'm supposed to be more present but Kim hasn't looked up from her phone the entire dinner. She's scrolling Instagram. Okay, I'll be more present," and told her mom and sister to back off. Khloe complained of being constantly under attack and also asked producers to leave her alone.

Later in the episode, she came to Kim while on the phone with True and asked if the call triggered her. She accused Kimberly, "You're the one always wanting to say I put my kids first, I spend too much time with them, I never leave the house." She tried to justify herself by saying that she prioritizes her kids’ needs because this time with them will not last long.

One time during a trip to the Bahamas, Kim described how Khloe started panicking because everyone was running ten minutes late. But Khloe dismissed this example stating it happened years ago when True was just a few months old telling Kim ‘Get over it.’

Kim argued, "It just seems like every time we're together, she has to take away that time to talk to the kids and that's what's just so annoying." Walking in on the argument, Kendall Jenner echoed what viewers were probably thinking: “Why are we still talking about this?”

Kim admitted that it's okay for one to be there for their children but she also mentioned how great it felt to be present with Khloe and live in the moment while they were skiing.

The Kardashians return for fresh episodes with new drama which premiere every Thursday on Hulu.

