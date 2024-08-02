Kim Kardashian’s Former Chef Reveals Her Surprising Cheat Meals

Kim Kardashian is renowned for her hourglass figure and glamorous appearance. The reality TV star adheres to a strict diet and fitness routine. However, it turns out she also enjoys indulging in extravagant cheat meals.

Her former chef, Jesse Henderson, who worked for the Kardashian family from 2021 to 2022, recently revealed some details about Kim’s cheat meals. Contrary to what one might expect, Kardashian doesn't opt for kale salads, quinoa, or other health-conscious choices when she’s treating herself. Read on to discover what her indulgent cheat meals actually consist of.

Jesse Henderson, who appeared on The Kardashians during his tenure, was also known for orchestrating Kylie Jenner’s elaborate Nightmare on Elm Street-themed Halloween dinner. His role as Kim Kardashian's personal chef involved preparing her regular meals as well as indulging her cravings for comfort food.

Regarding Kim Kardashian’s cheat meals, Henderson revealed to the Daily Mail that she prefers carbs over healthier options. Reflecting on a conversation they had in the Caribbean, he shared, “At the time, Kim said to me, ‘Everyone is probably telling you quinoa this and veggie that, but I just want to be honest with you, I want chicken tenders and pasta with no sauce.’”

Henderson added, “She is very down-to-earth, and she was very direct about what her cravings were.” It appears that despite her public image of maintaining a perfect physique, the American Horror Story star enjoys her guilty pleasure meals with a relatable approach.

Jesse Henderson also shared how Kim Kardashian’s kitchen was stocked with relatable comfort foods, including chicken, pasta, and burgers. He noted that for casual dinners, his earnings ranged from USD 2,000 to USD 5,000, while extravagant, gala-themed dinners brought in USD 15,000 to USD 25,000. Handling a Kardashian kitchen comes with its share of drama and high demands, including last-minute menu changes and elaborate party preparations. However, the generous payment compensates for the challenging responsibilities.

Henderson emphasized his commitment and humble approach, saying, “I am the kind of chef that does everything. I am not someone who shows up and is like, ‘I’m not doing dishes.’ I did pretty much everything.” He parted ways with Kim Kardashian and the family on good terms and still receives invitations to California for his culinary skills.

Despite Kim Kardashian’s public image and bikini body, her food preferences reveal a down-to-earth side, showing she enjoys the same comfort foods many of us crave, like chicken tenders and fries. What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts!

