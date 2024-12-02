Superman & Lois Crossover With Batwoman Was Supposed To Happen? Here's Why Project Never Started Rolling

Who would have thought that we would have potentially witnessed a Superman & Lois crossover with Batwoman? Elizabeth Tulloch, the actress who plays Lois Lane in the CW show, talked about why the crossover did not occur.

As per Comicbook’s article, Tulloch talked about this when she appeared on the San Francisco Fan Expo panel. She said that by the time shooting began, the restrictions because of the COVID pandemic were very strict, which resulted in the idea becoming just a possibility.

But the pandemic restrictions were just not the only reason for discarding the idea. The two shows reportedly had different formats of filming, which was something that created problems of its own.

But it appeared that along with the Batmanwoman show, Arrowverse also considered another idea. The actress shared that there was a nod to Supergirl that was taken out of the pilot of Superman & Lois, saying that there was a picture of Melissa Benoist, the Supergirl star, with Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch that was supposed to be on Lois’s desk, but it was taken out.

The performer said, “That was around when the discussions were happening about us maybe not being a part of the Arrowverse per se.”

It is safe to consider that fans possibly would have appreciated the above-discussed crossovers, but now they will surely miss seeing their favorite actors act in the show as the series will be bidding adieu to television.

For the unversed, Tulloch and Hoechlin's starter show will be ending on Monday night on The CW. Apart from Tulloch and Hoechlin, the series also featured Emmanuelle Chriqui, Alexander Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Mike Bishop, Yvonne Chapman, Dylan Walsh, Michael Cudlitz, Joselyn Picard, Elizabeth Henstridge, Stacey Farber, Jordan Elsass, Inde Navarrette, and many more.

