Sydney Sweeney Reads Bizarre Bible Verse Ahead Of Immaculate’s Release, Fans Go Bonkers

Sydney Sweeney is back in the headlines! After her controversial SNL presence, the 26-year-old actress now uniquely promotes her film Immaculate. As the horror flick revolves around religion and cults, Sydney’s role as Nun Cecilia has also turned a lot of heads. While everyone waits for the film, what was Sydney Sweeney’s Bible reading all about? Find out.

What did Sydney Sweeney read out of the Bible?

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Remains Unfazed By Madame Web Failure, Says ‘I Was Just Hired As An Actress In It'

Sweeney posted a video where she reads from “Vol 1: Mass Murder” and 2 Kings 2:23-24 (the new international version). She can be heard reading, “From there Elisha went up to Bethel. As he was walking along the road, some boys came out of the town and jeered at him.” Sweeney also adds, “’Get out of here, baldy!’ they said. ‘Get out of here, baldy!’ He turned around, looked at them and called down a curse on them in the name of the Lord. Then two bears came out of the woods and mauled 42 of the boys.”

Everyone thought this was a very intense and wild verse. The elegance and calm with which Sweeney read this got fans swarming with comments. Everyone had mixed opinions. While one user commented, “This has to be blasphemy,” the other said, “Crazy how the Word is becoming a marketing scheme.” Tweets like “Crazy how the Bible is used for marketing. Fear God,” also became common. Those who took it in fun, said, “Thanks to you for recovering my faith in the almighty lord.” Another user also said, “I’m not kidding I’d pay $800 for an audiobook of her reading the Bible,” while one tweeted, “Sydney is embracing the meme, this is a quickening, brave yourself for awakening.”

When is Immaculate releasing?

The film is set to release on March 22, 2024. From the trailer, the horror-thriller looks promising. Directed by Michael Mohan, Immaculate also stars Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco, Alvaro Morte, and others in key roles. There are no details on the film’s OTT release yet. While we wait for Immaculate to come out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

