Timothée Chalamet In A24’s Next Project With Josh Safdie, Actor To Play Ping Pong Legend Marty Reisman

Timothée Chalamet will embody a sportsman!

After the 2017 crime romance Hot Summer Nights, the Dune actor will reunite with A24 for a sports biopic circling the life of pro-Ping Pong player Marty Reisman. According to Variety, Chalamet is set to produce and star in the film titled Marty Supreme.

After speculations of negotiations, the news has been confirmed by A24 through an official announcement poster on X (formally Twitter). “Josh Safdie’s MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon,” the tweet read.

It is an original film created and written by Josh Safdie along with Ronald Bronstein. The latter will also produce the film with Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

Chalamet has become one of the most in-demand young actors of this generation after delivering hits like Wonka and the Dune films. The Little Women actor has confessed to being a fan of the Safadie brothers.

In a letter to Variety about their Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems, Chalamet praised the pair for delivering “contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade.” He continued, “each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.”

So, the Dune star and Josh Safdie reuniting with A24 for a brand new project already has a lot of promise!

Who is Marty Reisman?

Reisman, who passed away in 2012, was a renowned pig pong player with numerous accolades. He started as a hustler in Manhattan, playing for bets and prize money, and eventually became an elite title holder in the sport.

From 1946 to 2002, he won 22 major ping-pong titles and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. At the age of 67, he competed at the United States National Hardbat Championship and created the record of being the oldest person to win an open national competition in a racket sport.

Chalamet has a few projects on the slate, including James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown,” in which he plays a young Bob Dylan before he can hop into Marty Supreme. Stay tuned for more updates!