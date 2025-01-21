Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have a Special Game Day Tradition? NFL Cheerleader Spills The Beans

Taylor Swift has been a constant supporter of Travis Kelce, as she is often spotted in the stands to cheer for her boyfriend. Stefanie Hill, the former cheerleader of the Kansas City Chiefs, revealed in her TikTok video that the couple has a special tradition that they follow before every game.

In her video, Hill opened up about the first time Swift made it to the stands and the romance between the duo was quite evident in September 2024.

Sharing details over the first time that she saw the pop star cheering for her beau, Hill said, "The very first game she ever attended, I almost pooped myself when I was in that corner."

She further added, "I don't know how to do my job right now because I have to watch the game, lead the chants, cheers, and dances."

Revealing how huge a Taylor Swift fan she is, the former cheerleader claimed that her team performed her choreography and she was above the moon as the Bad Blood crooner was enjoying the dance.

Hill went on to share, "And I was like, 'She just watched our team dance and is now applauding and she liked my choreography.’” She continued, "If she didn't like it, she wouldn't have clapped. So that was pretty cool."

Meanwhile, speaking of a special tradition that the couple perform before every game, Hill revealed, "All those pictures of her game day outfits walking down red tunnels in Arrowhead [Stadium] are right next to the players' locker rooms, which is right next door to the Chiefs cheer locker room.”

Hill further explained, "There were so many close encounters." The former cheerleader shared that at the end of every game, Swift would step into the locker room to congratulate Kelce and share a hug.

The NFL star and Swift have been dating since July 2023. The athlete would often make an appearance to the Eras Tour concert to support his girlfriend, as she performed amongst thousands of people.

