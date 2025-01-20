Taylor Swift Excitedly Celebrates Travis Kelce’s First Down Like THIS During His Latest Game

The Swifties will never get tired of updates about the lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. At this point, it’s only natural for both individuals to effortlessly give us wholesome relationship moments. A similar thing happened when the songstress was seen getting visibly excited as she celebrated her beau’s first down during the Chiefs' playoff win.

According to Page Six, this cute moment was captured in a video that was later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, we can see the Wildest Dreams singer elated as she quickly stood up and began clapping along with the individuals who were present around her at that time.

While clapping, the Look What You Made Me Do songstress can be seen pointing her fingers because the NFL star successfully got his first down. We also seemingly see her saying “holy sh*t” in the video.

This was truly a wholesome moment, but her imitating her boyfriend was not something new. In November 2024, she pulled off the first-down gesture when Kelce’s team played against the Las Vegas Raiders in a game held at Arrowhead Stadium, according to Page Six.

As for the NFL star’s latest game, the songstress was reportedly in attendance with her brother, Austin Swift, her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. It also appears that Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother, was present during the game as well.

When it comes to her outfit, she did not disappoint. The Grammy-winning artist, while rocking her signature red lipstick, decided to don a Chanel ensemble that consisted of a black-and-white tweed jacket along with a black quarter-zip romper. The songstress accessorized her look with a pearl-strand belt and pendant earrings, per the publication.

