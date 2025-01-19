Travis Kelce Pays Homage To Taylor Swift While Celebrating Chiefs Playoff Victory; DEETS

Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' victory with a sweet nod to Taylor Swift! On January 18, after the football team lifted the trophy in the playoffs against the Houston Texans, Kelce spoke to the press while in the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

When the reporter asked if he was "Feeling 25 again?" the Chiefs tight end smiled and quickly responded, "22, baby. 22." This answer was about the pop star's hit song 22 from her 2012 album Red.

Swfites were quick to gush over the adorable gesture and flooded social media with their reactions. "He's down bad," one X user wrote, referring to Swift's song Down Bad from her latest album, The Tortured Poet's Society. "Definitely a Swiftie," another commented. "Omg I love that!!!" another user reacted.

The subtle tribute to the Bad Blood hitmaker came after she spent her entire evening in a stadium suite while cheering for Kelce during the playoffs. The Grammy winner's reaction to the NFL player's touchdown in the fourth quarter was caught in the Jumbotrons.

She was seen jumping up and down before hugging WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The Cruel Summer singer appeared decked up in a Chanel outfit worth more than $22k. She completed her look with statement earrings and her signature red lip. After the victory, the pop star enthusiastically shook hands with Kelce's father.

Her mother, Andrea, father Scott, and brother, Austin also joined her to watch the match. This game marked the NFL team's first after having several days off. After their latest victory, the Cheifs will go on to play either the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens at the Super Bowl.

And Swift will be in attendance like she's been in all his playoff matches earlier. In a recent interview at The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he gushed about the support he feels during his matches.

"I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," he said at the time.