Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Step Out For Date Night In Singapore After Singer's Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted having a night to themselves, as the couple were spotted going around the malls of Singapore. The NFL player made a visit to the National Stadium of Singapore a day ago to cheer for his girlfriend. The public who snapped the duo were excited to have their fan moments with the pop icon and the NFL player.

One of the fans went gaga over the two as they were seen shouting Swift’s name from afar. “Hi, Taylor! Can we just say ‘Hi?’” asked a fan as the singer viewed them. A fan of Travis Kelce also congratulated him on his NFL win. Swift and Kelce also hugged each other at the mall, while the public was awe-struck by them.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Travis Kelce UNFOLLOWS Taylor Swift’ Trending on the Internet? Exploring Viral Rumor

Travis Kelce’s Visit To Singapore

Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s fifth Eras Tour in Singapore on Friday night. The NFL star was seen grooving at the songs along with the crowd. The singer, too, changed the lyrics of her song Karma to dedicate it to her boyfriend. While shaking a leg with his friends at the VIP stands, Travis was spotted in a white shirt and monochrome jeans.

Advertisement

Soon after the concert was concluded, Kelce waited for the Anti-Hero singer, who ran towards him in an embrace. The NFL player treated her with little kisses all over the face.

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS!!!! #SingaporeTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/HZ3XytdnOi — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) March 8, 2024

Rumors Of Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Being Married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since mid-2023 and have been very much in love ever since. Due to the duo's frequent spotting, rumors had it that the couple had secretly married. However, the news is false. If there were secret ceremonies, either would have dropped hints for the public to decode. Considering that the couple has only been together for 8-10 months, it is too early to speculate on a marriage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been very supportive of each other's careers and will reportedly fly to Europe soon, as the singer will perform her next leg of the tour in France on May 9th.

ALSO READ: How Much Does Travis Kelce Earn Per Instagram post? NFL Star's Endorsement Pay REVEALED Amid Taylor Swift Romance