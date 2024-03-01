How Much Does Travis Kelce Earn Per Instagram post? NFL Star's Endorsement Pay REVEALED Amid Taylor Swift Romance

While most NFL fans are aware of Travis Kelce's net worth , many are interested in learning how much he earns through Instagram. Having a relationship with Taylor Swift has given him huge attention over the months, gaining massive Instagram followers. But even with that, he earns less than Taylor Swift.

How much does Travis Kelce earn through Instagram?

Travis Kelce's Instagram exploded as soon as it was revealed he's dating Taylor Swift. Currently, the NFL star has about 6.4 Million followers on Instagram. According to Impressive , with 6.4 Million followers and the eyeballs of attention he has over him, Travis could earn about $34,200 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Interestingly, with the increase in the follower count and better engagement rate with Travis Kelce's posts, his rate will increase. This $34,200 could cross 50 Gs in a couple of months if his popularity keeps on growing at the current pace. While this number might appear huge, it's nothing in front of what his girlfriend earns.

Taylor Swift has about 281 Million Instagram followers. And the best thing about her follower list is that she holds a global audience. This is the reason why her pay per Instagram post is way higher than Travis Kelce's. Taylor Swift earns about $637,300 per sponsored post on Instagram.

How much do Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Donna Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes earn through Instagram?

Taylor Swift didn't just have an impact on the Instagram follower count of Travis Kelce, but also on the people who're part of the inner circle. Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce has about 2.2 Million followers and reportedly earns around $15,500 per sponsored Instagram post.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce has 1.6 Million followers on Instagram and she could be earning about $11,900 per sponsored post on Instagram. Kelce Brothers' mother Donna Kelce has half a million followers on Instagram and she could be earning as much as $5400 per sponsored post.

Travis Kelce's teammates are taking equal advantage of being a part of the inner circle. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes a dear friend of Travis Kelce has 6.7 Million Instagram followers and could charge about $36,00 per sponsored post. His wife Brittany Mahomes with 1.9 Million followers could earn $14,000 per sponsored post.