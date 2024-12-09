Taylor Swift Returns To The Top Of Billboard 200 With 'TTPD' After Anthology's Physical Release

Taylor Swift is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, thrilling die-hard fans of the Cruel Summer artist. This milestone comes following the first physical release of the Tortured Poets Department deluxe Anthology issue.

The I Knew You Were Trouble songstress has now claimed the top spot for a 16th non-consecutive week.

The Anthology issue of the globally acclaimed TTPD album was released on Black Friday as an exclusive four-LP and two-CD set, available only through Target. According to data provided by Luminate and reported by Variety, the album sold approximately 405,000 units in the U.S. during its first full week.

Out of this total, traditional album sales accounted for 368,000 units, marking another record-breaking achievement for Taylor Swift. She has surpassed her own record for the biggest sales week for any album since the launch of The Tortured Poets Department.

The original album sold around 439,000 units in the second week of release. For those who do not know, the album had debuted with 2.6 million units.

Moreover, the vinyl sales of the album’s special edition were 191,000, while the CD sales were around 177,000, totaling a sale of 368,000 copies.

Besides this, the Look What You Made Me Do artist has achieved a lot of other things since last year.

With her Eras tour, Taylor Swift has become the person to perform the biggest live tour in history. Along with that, the Don't Blame Me singer also became the Time Person of the Year 2023.

While touring around the globe, Taylor Swift has also launched the albums that she had previously lost to anomalous deals.

The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19, 2024.

