Taylor Swift Reached Out To Families Of Southport Stabbing Incident Before London Show, Source Reveals

Trigger warning: This article contains references to death and murder.



The new reports have hinted that Taylor Swift has personally connected with the families of the Southport Stabbing incident victims, offering her condolences to them. On July 29, 2024, a tragic incident shocked people all across the globe when three young girls were stabbed brutally at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class. Swift even took to Instagram to share a statement about this horrific incident.

England experienced the heartbreaking loss of Bebe King, 6, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, during the Southport stabbing incident. These young girls came together to attend the Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga classes; however, they were mercilessly stabbed in cold blood during their classes. Ten more people are reported to be injured during the incident.

Even though Swift didn’t talk about the horrific incident during her recent stage performance at Wembley Stadium. The reports from The Sun reveal that the singer has personally reached out to the families of these victims. “Taylor may not have spoken about Elsie Dot, Alice and Bebe on stage, but she has reached out to their families. It is something that has weighed heavily on her mind,” the source claimed.

Following the tragic incident, the Bad Blood singer shared her thoughts on the incident through her Instagram story. Swift released a descriptive statement where she mourned the profound loss of three innocent lives. She expressed her condolences and sympathized with the families of these victims.

“The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift wrote.

The incident was followed by the cancellation of Swift’s multiple shows in Vienna last week. The cancellation was called upon as the authorities unveiled a major terrorist plot at one of her performances. However, despite these hiccups, the singer came back in all her glory to perform at Wembley Stadium, as a part of her ongoing Eras Tour. However, additional security measures were taken by the organizers to ensure everyone’s safety.

