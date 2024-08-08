Why Were Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concerts Canceled in Vienna? Details Inside

Taylor Swift’s three scheduled performances of the Eras tour in Vienna are no longer taking place as two men were caught plotting a terrorist attack.

As per The Associated Press, Austrian authorities arrested two suspected extremists, with one planning an attack on the Ernst Happel Stadium where Swift’s concerts were supposed to be held.

Barracuda Music, an Austrian concert promoter that makes arrangements for her shows, confirmed this, based on counsel from the police. Their official statement on Instagram read, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna Shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack."

In the social media post, Barracuda Music said that they had no choice but to cancel the shows due to safety concerns. They added, "All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.

Franz Ruf, who is Austria’s interior ministry's public security director, said that they knew about “preparatory actions” for a possible attack targeting Swift's concerts, as per the Austria Press Agency.

The main suspect, 19 years old, was detained in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and allegedly pledged an alliance with ISIS. The second suspect was captured in Vienna.

Taylor Swift is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour. Ticket holders for her Vienna concerts were also sent emails by StubHub concerning this matter. A 120% voucher for future purchases was also provided in line with their event cancellation policy and FanProtect Guarantee. Alternatively, one can request a full cash refund into their personal StubHub wallet.

