Blake Lively Reacts To ‘Terrifying’ Plot Aimed To Harm Taylor Swift During Her Vienna Show

Blake Lively is busy promoting her new film, It Ends With Us, in London. While walking the red carpet at the premiere event, Lively shared her reaction to the recent terror threat, which was aimed at Taylor Swift during her Vienna concert.

Lively revealed that, according to her, the plot was terrifying, but now she is relieved as the danger no longer persists. As per the officials, the men who planned to attack the shows had aimed at mass casualties, and were trained enough to pull out a “terrorist attack.”

Soon after the arrest, the police department released an official statement in which they detailed the information about the accused. As per the statement, the men were also carrying explosives and knives with them to harm the audience. As per the statement, “Both suspects had become radicalized on the internet and had taken concrete preparatory actions for a terrorist attack.”

It further read, “The main suspect had sworn an oath of allegiance to IS [Islamic State] on the Internet and chemical substances were seized in his apartment during a house search.”

After the terror threat was deactivated on the spot, a Taylor Swift fan page shared on their Instagram stories that the shows were cancelled due to the chaotic situation. The cancellations were also mentioned in the statement dropped by the police officials. It stated that the government officers had denied permission to host the concert at the Ernst Happel Stadium after a terrorist attack was cut off at a close call.

According to reports from The New York Times, the men arrested were 19- and 17-year-old Austrians. Another 15-year-old suspect was also detained by the police officials on August 9. Though Swift has yet to comment on the alleged terror plot, the Grammy Award winner claimed in one of the previous interviews that her “biggest fear” was concert attacks.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have shared a strong bond of friendship for over a decade. The duo has been spotted together at various events. Lively has even attended multiple Eras Tour concerts with her family.

Taylor Swift also revealed in her Instagram post that she has been the godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ four kids. The singer is next scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium on August 15. As for Blake, the actress is receiving appreciation for her latest movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, which is running in theaters successfully.

