London police have assured fans that Taylor Swift's forthcoming Eras Tour shows in the city will not be affected by a recent alleged terror plot in Austria. Despite concerns, authorities have stated that there is no threat to the safety of the events.

The Metropolitan Police Service released a statement addressing the matter. They stressed that there was no evidence that what happened in Austria would affect Swift’s shows in London.

The police reassured Londoners, citing their track record as hosts of high-profile events that draw millions of people every year. They say these events are put together with very high regard for security so as to make them secure and enjoyable for everyone.

They added further that they are working closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure all necessary measures have been taken. Any new information they get will be acted upon by the vigilant police officers. This is because such an approach forms part of standard procedures meant to maintain security during major occasions like Swift's concerts.

Swift will begin her five-show stint at Wembley Stadium, London, on August 15th this year. Paramore, among other supporting artists, is expected to join her on stage during those gigs, while fans can also look forward to having a great time.

This follows the cancellation of Swift’s tour dates in Vienna over an identified terrorist threat. Three individuals were apprehended by Austrian officials, who linked them with an imminent bombing at those scheduled concerts. One of them admitted planning explosives and knife attacks against innocent lives.

Advertisement

There has been no official word from Swift yet regarding the canceled Vienna performances, though she, along with Disney, treated fans within Austria to a special screening of the Eras Tour concert film. In addition, Swarovski gave a surprise gift, while the Vienna Tourism Board promoted cultural activities supported by free museum visits.

Information can be found about what went down between Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, John Mayer, last night. Swift’s London shows are expected to continue as planned, and fans await the next stage of the Eras Tour.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Ends Kanye West's No. 1 Albums Streak As TTPD Retains Top Spot On Billboard Charts For 14th Week Over Vultures 2