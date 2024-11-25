‘You Have No Idea How Much It Means To Me’: Taylor Swift Gets Teary-Eyed At Last Toronto Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour concert in Toronto, and as she set ahead to the last destination of her tour, the pop icon got teary-eyed while emotionally addressing the audience.

A fan from the crowd shared the video of Swift on TikTok, where she was seen holding back her tears as the audience gave her a minute of standing ovation. After performing Champagne Problems, the singer claimed that it has been special for her as she performs at the Rogers Center.

Further in the clip that was dropped on the social media platform, the Grammy-winning musician was heard saying, “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour, so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my.”

She further added, “To my band, to my crew and everybody who’s put so much of this into this tour... I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry.”

The Fortnight singer wiped her tears and went on to joke that it wasn’t even the last show of the tour.

She told the crowd, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers—we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget.”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, attended the Eras Tour concert in Toronto on Saturday, and he jelled with the fans quite well. Kelce was seen exchanging friendship bands with the fellow Swifties. In one of the videos shared by a fan, Ed Kelce was seen with his arm filled with bands.

In his previous conversation with People Magazine, Kelce shared that he was fond of the pop icon and revealed, “The first time I met her, we're sitting in the suite, she gets up, and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something, and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around.”

He further added, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot. She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”

Taylor Swift will end her Eras Tour on December 8, 2024, with her last performance in Vancouver.

