Taylor Swift marked the official end of the European leg of her Eras Tour on August 20. While European fans witnessed magical shows, Vienna fans missed out on her concert. On August 21, the pop sensation broke her silence on the canceled Vienna shows due to a terror threat and looked back on the remarkable run on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter confessed the alleged terrorist plan that had targeted Taylor Swift's events in Vienna left her "with a new sense of fear." Swift wrote, "Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

She further expressed gratitude to authorities saying, "But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together."

According to officials, two individuals were arrested in Austria on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. They claimed that one of the individuals had just made an online pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State and had targeted the Eras Tour.

The Vienna concerts were scheduled to begin on August 8 and were anticipated to draw around 200,000 attendees. Thousands of fans, many of whom had traveled long distances to see Ms. Swift, were devastated by the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna.

Advertisement

Following the cancellations, Swift's loyal fans, commonly referred to as Swifties, rushed to a nearby neighborhood called Corneliusgasse to express their sorrow and preserve the sense of togetherness that defines her performances. Despite the sad turn of events, they continued the musical spirit by exchanging friendship bracelets and taking selfies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With increased security, Swift's tour resumed last week in London, where she performed five sold-out gigs at Wembley Stadium. Notably, unlike in earlier cities on the tour, fans were not permitted to gather outside the venue before the show.