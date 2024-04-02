Taylor Swift Wins Artist Of The Year At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards; Talks About Upcoming Album The Tortured Poets Department

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, honoring the finest achievements in music over the past year, unfolded at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on April 1st.

The annual award ceremony saw many musical artists winning multiple awards throughout the night, and among the victors was the legendary Taylor Swift, who, as the mother of the music industry won not one but six awards out of her nine iHeartRadio Music Award nominations.

Among her several wins tonight, her Artist of the Year win was the most coveted one, and though Taylor, 34, was not present at the venue herself, she gave a heartfelt virtual acceptance speech for the same.

Here's what she said;

Taylor Swift thanks fans in her 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech — Talks about the impending arrival of The Tortured Poets Department.

“It's completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack to your life,” Swift said in a pre-recorded video played at the ceremony. “To anyone who has included me in those choices, I'm so, so, so thankful for that.”

The songstress continued, "We have so many exciting things ahead of us. I'm continuing on the tour and most importantly I have a brand new album called TheTortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19.”

Taylor concluded, “Thank you for voting me for this incredible honor, Artist of the Year. I'm so blown away, I'm so thankful and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up.”

More on The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift announced her next body of musical work at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. The album will be Swift’s first album of new substance since October 2022’s Midnights.

The Reputation singer has already announced the track list, as well as three variants of the 16-track album, each with a different bonus track: The Manuscript, The Bolter, and The Albatross.

Additionally, The Tortured Poets Department features two major collaborations: Post Malone, and Florence + The Machine.

As for her other wins on Monday, at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer, in addition to Artist of the Year, bagged Pop Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Best Lyrics (Is It Over Now?), TikTok Bop of the Year (Cruel Summer) and Favorite Tour Style.