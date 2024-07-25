Taylor Swift’s Best Friend Abigail Anderson Berard Shares Joyful Pregnancy News

Pop icon Taylor Swift's longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Charles “Charlie” Berard. The joyous news was shared in an Instagram post on July 24, 2024, where Anderson Berard included a fun and sweet caption.

"I'm having his baby..." Anderson Berard wrote, citing lyrics from Swift's song "But Daddy I Love Him" from the popular album The Tortured Poet's Department.

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of Anderson Berard enjoying Cheez-Its while proudly displaying her growing baby bump. The soon-to-be mom has been a longtime member of the Swiftie gang and their bond goes back to their high school days way before Swift became a world-famous figure.

Taylor Swift spoke about her bond with Abigail Anderson Berard during an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "I have a lot of friends who do what I do. Either they're actresses or singers or things like that. But my best friend, Abigail, we met when I was 15. First day of school freshman year, we sat next to each other in English," said Swift.

Anderson also inspired Swift's coming-of-age track Fifteen from her 2008 album Fearless. Swift references their first encounter in the song's lyrics, which go, "You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you're best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they're so cool / We'll be out of here as soon as we can," sings Swift in one part of the song.

Taylor Swift has gathered a strong girl gang for herself over the years

Over the years, Taylor Swift has built wholesome (and honestly, aspirational) friendships with other girlies in the entertainment industry. Some popular names include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Blake Lively, the Haim sisters, Sabrina Carpenter, and BEYONCÉ. While the billionaire singer's high-profile friends are her biggest fans, her real best friend has always been Abigail Anderson.

A girl who knew Swift much before she clinched her first Grammy or even acquired the billionaire status she has today. the duo is still going strong as of 2024 and we are excited to witness the two friends navigate the next phase of their lives together.

