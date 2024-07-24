Exodus Guitarist Gary Holt Calls Out ‘Hate’ Against Taylor Swift: 'She’s An Extraordinarily Hard Worker’,

Gary Holt, the thrash metal guitarist best known for his work with bands Exodus and Slayer, praised pop icon Taylor Swift during an appearance on the Scandalous Podcast. When asked by host Ashley Steinmetz to address the so-called "Taylor Swift problem," which refers to the backlash she sometimes receives for her music, Holt defended the singer, saying:

"I love Taylor Swift. Why all the hate?" Holt said on the July 16 episode. "She's an extraordinarily hard worker. She's super [expletive] nice to everybody, and people hate her."He added that she's just the biggest popstar on Earth and more power to her. I like the songs. I love pop."

Gary Holt acknowledged Taylor Swift for writing her own songs

Gary Holt further praised Taylor Swift in the podcast, highlighting her involvement in songwriting. He commended her dedication, saying, "Taylor writes everything. And so, I give her credit. She's a songwriter. And some of these other people, they require massive teams."

Swift has been recognized for her punchy, witty, and sometimes controversial lyrics, which have contributed to the massive success of her songs and her status as a billionaire artist today.

While making his case for Swift’s songwriting credibility, Holt criticized pop icon Beyoncé for her numerous collaborators. "Beyoncé will put out a song, and there’s 30 [expletive] people on it. How can 30 people write a song, all gathered together?” Holt said. Laer Holt described Beyonce as a factory of songwriting where nobody knows who did what anymore in the album because there are usually 20 names in it.

Why does Taylor Swift receive backlash for her music and song lyrics?

While Swift's lyrics and music have always been created from narratives based on her personal life, they have often grabbed the public's attention due to the pop icon being real about her dating and love life. She started young and grew up in the spotlight, so people have been following her love life for a long time. Her songs are more story-like, making people curious about the subjects of her songs.

The media also latched onto the serial dater image for Swift quite early on, and it has persisted. Additionally, Swift also set her foot in country music, which is often considered a more serious genre compared to pop and rock, where her style of storytelling was very new to the listeners.

For instance, her recent album released in early 2024, The Tortured Poets Department, comprises 31 tracks, including the 15-song deluxe version titled The Anthology.

The album sparked controversy due to themes of heartbreak, new-age love, and a track named Hate It Here, which drew backlash for its references to racism and historical eras, according to a USA Today report.

