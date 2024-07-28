Taylor Swift’s Dancer Kameron Saunders Is Sending Some Love To Ryan Reynolds As Deadpool And Wolverine Releases; See Here

Kameron Saunders is sharing positive vibes and wishes with Ryan Reynolds. The dancer, 32, who is performing with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, has a heartfelt message to the 47-year-old Marvel star on Instagram as a reaction to the release of his recent movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

In addition to a picture of Saunders and Reynolds that she posted on Friday, July 26, she said, "Today I want to celebrate my wonderful, incredibly generous, and kind friend @vancityreynolds. I was trying to find the right time to share this photo but I feel like today is perfect! As I was running off stage from our last show in Madrid, back in May, he jumped out and surprised me and I screamed like a little kid. You can tell by how HUGE my smile is that I’m overjoyed to see him as it’s been way too long."

He added, "His movie Deadpool & Wolverine with @thehughjackman comes out this weekend! I am SO very proud of you and can’t wait for the world to bask in all of the hard work you’ve put into this film. (Myself included) Sending sooooo sooooo much love your way! Congrats and bravo!"

Kameron Saunders hams it up with Travis Kelce during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

As an opening act and regularly featured performer during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Kameron Saunders seems to be enjoying time with Taylor’s friends, including her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Happiness appears to be a key aspect of Saunders’ life and he does not fail to share happy times in his life. With Instagram, he dedicated a mention to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce following their live performance in London on June 23. The two had to dance together for the performance, and they came up with a performance worth cheering for.

During the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart outfit change, Saunders shared photos and videos of himself with Kelce, aged 34. In the caption, Saunders shared his enthusiasm and wrote that he “had the time of my life being an absolute ham with you on stage.”

Kameron Saunders calls dancing with Travis Kelce on Eras Tour a ‘full circle moment'

Kameron Saunders mentioned that getting on the field with Travis Kelce was a dream come true for him. Saunders remembered watching “nearly every single game” of the Chiefs with his family to support Kelce and his brother Khalen, who was also part of the team from 2019 to 2022.

In a recent revelation regarding those years, Saunders said, “Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!!” the dancer wrote. “And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle!”

Saunders wrapped up his heartfelt message by expressing his family's affection for Kelce, “The Saunders family loves you, Trav! (Including our mom LMAO). Thank you for your heart and kindness and goofiness.”

