Exploring 6 Times Taylor Swift Handled Malfunctions At The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a successful concert series, but it's important to remember that problems can arise, such as wardrobe malfunctions, technical difficulties, or stage issues. Despite these challenges, Swift remains resilient and will continue to make the audience's experience shimmer, even if it means letting tears flow. She's known for her ability to make the stage sparkle, making her a beloved figure in music.

Here are 6 times in the Eras Tour she handled malfunctions like a boss.

1. Technical issues

Taylor Swift experienced a technical difficulty during her show in Stockholm, Sweden. As seen in a TikTok video, the Swift told concertgoers to “talk amongst yourselves” as she dealt with an issue with her mic pack. And when she noticed things still weren’t perfectly fine with the device, she unfastened her blue dress, unveiling underneath the gold bra and black shorts she wears elsewhere in her performance, to figure out what was wrong. After a crew member helped her out, she quickly tied up her dress and resumed the concert like a pro.

2. Broken boots heel

Taylor Swift experienced a bit of a shoe debacle when the heel of one of her bejeweled boots broke during a concert in Rio de Janeiro. However, instead of leaving the stage, the Cruel Summer singer simply tore off the bottom of her footwear and tossed it into a crowd, leaving one lucky fan enchanted by the souvenir.

3. Accessory mishap

Fans captured the moment Taylor Swift noticed the accessory mishap during her concert in Tampa Florida. As she was performing her song Anti-Hero, she walked over to her backup singers, who were the heroes of the day and helped her get it back on correctly.

4. Delivering jokes while experiencing technical difficulties

While experiencing a technical difficulty with her earpiece at an Atlanta show, she filled the time gap with a little cat humor.

“A cat walks into a library, and the cat says, 'Um, yes I'll have some tuna fish please,'” Taylor told the audience as seen in a video shared by People. "And the lady at the counter says, 'Sir this is a library.' And the cat says, 'Oh, I'm sorry. [And whispers,] I'll have some tuna fish please.'"

Not long after, the earpiece issue was fixed. “I'm so sorry,” she continued. “My ears are back. Just at the perfect time because that was like a dad joke from hell."

5. Mic cut off

After Taylor Swift's mic cut out during her Chicago show, the Love Story singer playfully screamed into the microphone to see if anyone could hear her. And while she could’ve stayed, stayed, stayed upset over the malfunction, a video showed her laughing along and poking fun at the incident as the crowd cheered her on.

6. Her stage presence

After Taylor Swift finished performing her song, Look What You Made Me Do at her Cincinnati show, she expected a floor door to open and for a platform to lower her beneath the stage. However, after the Style singer hit her mark and nothing happened, she got tired of waiting and wondering if it was ever going to open. After waiting for for a while, she ran off with her dancers to prepare for the next song.

