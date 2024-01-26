Taylor Swift's Stalker To Undergo Mental Assessment Before His Court Appearance; Details Inside

Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe to undergo psyche examination before his court trial, as per reports. For those not in the loop, Crowe, a Seattle native was arrested on multiple occasions by the NYPD for allegedly lurking outside Taylor’s Tribeca apartment building for months.

Per the building security guard, he had “asked the defendant [David Crowe] not to approach the building” on multiple occasions.

Crowe is set to appear in court on February 7.

Taylor Swift’s stalker to undergo mental assessment

To determine if Crowe is mentally fit to appear for his court trial he will reportedly undergo a psyche examination. The request for a mental assessment was put forth by Crowe’s defense to which a judge agreed, reported TMZ citing legal documents.

Crowe was initially arrested from outside Taylor Swift's building on January 20 and January 22 respectively. He was arrested again on Wednesday, January 24. The following day, he was presented in court where a judge ordered Crowe to remain in the custody of the Department of Correction until his set trial date.

David Crowe could face three months to one year in jail

Following his Monday arrest, David Crowe was charged with one count of stalking, one count of harassment in the first degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. Crowe, who has been lurking around Taylor’s New York City building since November last year could face three months in prison if convicted on the first-degree stalking and harassment charges. If convicted of the second degree, he would be required to spend a year behind bars.

His initial arrest on January 20 came after the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a break-in attempt. Crowe had allegedly “attempted to open a door to a building at the location.” Though the law enforcement did not comment on whose apartment he tried to break into, several eyewitnesses reportedly claimed he was there for the singer.

It is unclear if Taylor was at her apartment the whole time but it can be confirmed that the You Belong With Me singer was in New York all along. She attended the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs game in the Big Apple on Sunday.

