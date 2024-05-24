Tennessee AG To Protect Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion After Riley Keough's Challenge Against Auction

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has announced that he is going to investigate the recent scheme of selling Graceland, Elvis Presley’s famous house in Memphis. This followed Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins of Chancery Court filing of a 60-page lawsuit by Elvis's granddaughter Riley Keough against Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC. This was to stop them from disposing off the property. Her mother, Lisa Marie Presley passed away and she inherited it.

Elvis mansion Graceland is perhaps not going to a stranger-admitted legal battle

As per People magazine, the Attorney General said, "I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred." Graceland is one of Tennessee’s most iconic landmarks, the last resting place for Elvis fans throughout the world. The mansion was recently supposed to be sold through a foreclosure auction which made Riley Keough file a lawsuit calling the auction illegal.

Skrmetti said in a press release on May 23 that Presley, "Made Memphis the center of the music universe, and Graceland stands as a monument to his legacy and a fond remembrance for his family. My office has fought fraud against homeowners for decades, and there is no home in Tennessee more beloved than Graceland."

Riley Keough's legal battle against the illegal auction of Graceland

Naussany argues in the suit that Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million and used Graceland as security before dying on January 2023. However, the legal documentations say otherwise. Keough – who starred in Daisy Jones & The Six, insists that the note and deed of trust were created through forgery with some involved parties being suspect and are "fraudulent and unenforceable.”

As per People, apparently Lisa Marie Presley’s signature and that of the notary public were forged said Paul Golden, a partner at Coffey Modica whose focus is real estate as well as commercial litigation in New York. If this is true, then it might be a case of forgery and identity theft at federal level. There could also be mail fraud or wire fraud if there were financial transactions involving them and those found guilty may be imprisoned or fined, according to Golden.

Other than stopping sale of Graceland; Wednesday’s hearing where Jenkins called the possible “deprivation” of Graceland a “permanent loss” shifted the trial to another date when Naussany can defend himself against Keough’s allegations. Keough sued Kurt Naussany for allegedly sending several emails demanding payment of $3.8 million and threatening to sell Graceland.

