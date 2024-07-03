What Is Morgan Freeman's Net Worth? Exploring The Hollywood Legend's Wealth And Fortune

Morgan Freeman is an undisputed acting legend whose career as an actor and director stretches back over fifty years, bearing testimony to his outstanding talent that does not fade away.

Over the years, the legendary actor, who has starred in The Shawshank Redemption, has accumulated not only numerous thespian accolades but also a substantial net worth and fortune. Let's explore Morgan Freeman's net worth, fortune, and personal as well as professional life.

What is Morgan Freeman's net worth before and after divorce settlement?

Morgan Freeman’s stature has amassed him a net worth of $250 million. However, he would have been worth even more had he not been forced to give up a substantial part of this money in the form of a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in 2010, which was estimated to be between $100 million to $200 million. In fact, based on asset valuation and Freeman’s projected future income stream, Myrna Colley-Lee, who was Morgan Freeman's wife, initially asked for $400 million.

Freeman was previously married to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw from 1967 until their official divorce in 1979. He married Myrna Colley-Lee in 1984 and divorced her in September of 2010. Following the divorce settlement, Morgan Freeman's net worth suffered a significant reduction, with estimates suggesting a dent of over $200 million.

An investigation by CNN in May 2018 revealed that eight women had accused Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment, while eight others reported misconduct on set or at his production company. After this report went public, he made an apology directly through the social media channels owned by the CNN network itself; he did so because he was not going to make personal contact with the victims. Although the Screen Actors Guild considered revoking his Lifetime Achievement award, they decided in September 2018 to allow him to keep it.

Advertisement

Awards and Recognition

Besides an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as a Tony, Morgan Freeman has also been awarded the Kennedy Center Honor in 2008. In 2011, he received an AFI Life Achievement Award, followed by the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2012.

Age and Career

To answer the question of how old Morgan Freeman is, his acting career has spanned over fifty years, offering audiences a wide range of skills and stories. Freeman, who is 87 years old, finally made his Hollywood breakthrough in the eighties and the nineties, though he has been active since the early sixties.

Other Interests and Activities

Freeman’s interests have included Hurricane Katrina relief work and establishing a Grenada Relief Fund for helping Hurricane Ivan victims. In March 2019, he turned his 124-acre Mississippi farm into a bee sanctuary. He also owns a house in New York City as well as the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Advertisement

Highest-Grossing Movies

Freeman's highest-grossing movies include The Dark Knight trilogy, Wanted, Now You See Me, and more. As a leading actor, Freeman's movies have reportedly gained $2,679,074,731 in worldwide aggregate box office.

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman's personal life and career in a nutshell

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 1, 1937, Morgan Freeman is a popular American actor known for his deep and commanding voice. His acting career has spanned over five decades, and he has played diverse characters in both films and television, making him one of Hollywood’s greatest actors. Freeman also has four children. In 2015, his stepdaughter was tragically murdered in New York City at 33 years of age.

The year 1987 marked the beginning of Freeman’s successful career when he starred in Street Smart, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. This accolade earned him major roles, including Hoke Colburn, a soft-spoken chauffeur, in Driving Miss Daisy (1989), which led to his first Best Actor Academy Award nomination.

Advertisement

He kept delivering memorable performances during the nineties. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) earned him another Academy Award nomination. Freeman is also well-known for his portrayal of God in Bruce Almighty (2003) and Evan Almighty (2007).

Freeman has starred in action movies like Deep Impact (1998) and the Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), where he played Lucius Fox, Batman’s technology designer. In Million Dollar Baby (2004), he received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In the 1995 psychological thriller Seven, Freeman played Detective William Somerset alongside Brad Pitt. He appeared as Ned Logan in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven (1992). Freeman portrayed President Tom Beck in Deep Impact (1998). In Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), he played Azeem, a companion to Robin Hood. In 1995, Freeman starred as General Billy Ford in the medical thriller Outbreak, about a deadly virus outbreak.

The 2000s saw Morgan Freeman star in Gone Baby Gone (2007), Wanted (2008), The Dark Knight (2008), Invictus (2009), RED (2010), The Dark Knight, Now You See Me (2013). He also starred in Scarlett Johansson's hit Lucy in 2014. In 2022, he made a surprise appearance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

Besides these acting roles, Freeman is known for his narrations; he has lent his iconic voice to numerous documentaries and commercials, cementing his place in pop culture.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Makes My Teeth Itch': Morgan Freeman Shares His Thoughts On Black History Month