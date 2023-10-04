'That's the nature of bubbles': When Barbie director Greta Gerwig revealed her 4-year-old has hilariously sophisticated personality

Greta Gerwig announced that she was expecting baby number two, in her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Kimmel. The Barbie director and the host then proceeded to talk about how his first child was reciprocating the idea of welcoming a baby. Gerwig also spoke about how her first child Harold is hilariously sophisticated.

Greta Gerwig shares that her eldest child Harold is hilariously sophisticated

Jimmy Kimmel asked Gerwig what baby Harold thought of the new baby, to which Gerwig replied, "It's hard to know what a three-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him. I mean he's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then in other ways, he doesn't... he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?'"

She continued to narrate, "We were looking across the Hudson River and he said, 'And what language do they speak in New Jersey?' And I said, 'I wish I had a wonderful answer for you in your queries.'"

Greta Gerwig shared the hilariously profound thought her son Harold had shared with her

Kimmel also brought up the fact that young Harold had said something very deep to her. To this, Greta Gerwig narrated how, "He was having a bath and he loves bubbles, like all three-year-olds love bubbles. But he gets very sad when the bubbles go away, and he starts welling up. And then he looked at me and he said 'That's the nature of bubbles'." The insightful comment had the audience roaring in laughter.

Greta Gerwig also told The New York Times how baby Harold had helped celebrate the end of Barbie press tour. She shared, "He made a cake for me that was pink and had a ‘B’ on it, and he said, ‘This is how we say goodbye to Barbie.’”

Later in an interview with Elle UK, Gerwig revealed in July 2023 that she had welcomed a second baby boy with her husband Noah Baumbach. She shared with the outlet that, "He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby."

Greta Gerwig’s next project is Snow White, set to release in 2024. She is doing the screenplay for the project along with Erin Cressida Wilson.

