The Bachelor: Maria Georgas Says Beef With Lea Cayanan And Sydney Gordon Is 'Squashed' But Jess Edwards Is 'To Be Continued'

Returning to the spotlight on Monday’s Women Tell All special, Maria Georgas from The Bachelor had some important things to say about the drama that unfolded during the season. The 29-year-old contestant took the opportunity to clear the air regarding her issues with fellow contestants Lea Cayanan, Sydney Gordon, and Jess Edwards. Let’s dive into Maria’s candid revelations and how she’s moving forward after the show’s disturbing events.

Maria Georgas returns to The Bachelor to resolve drama

Maria Georgas, aged 29, came back to The Bachelor to address the drama that happened during the season. During the Women Tell All special, Maria Georgas didn’t shy away from addressing the conflicts she faced with Lea Cayanan and Sydney Gordon. After the show, Maria told PEOPLE that she considers her issues with Lea, aged 23, and Sydney, aged 28, to be “finished and squashed.”

ALSO READ: 'Where Is Maria': The Bachelor Fans Furious Over Show Delay Due To Oprah Winfrey's Ozempic Informercial

But what was the drama?

Maria’s clash with Sydney Gordon during Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor was a focal point of drama. However, following their intense two-on-one date and Sydney’s subsequent departure, Maria and Sydney managed to mend forces.

Advertisement

During Joey Graziadei’s season, So, Maria and Sydney had disagreements. Maria expressed confusion about Madina Alam’s worries as the oldest contestant. Sydney accused Maria of being a bully and catty. Eventually, Joey sent Sydney home after a two-on-one date with Maria.

“We actually made up and I respect those girls,” Maria said. “I said this to Sydney because she said to me, ‘I don’t think you were this, that, and the other thing. I don’t believe that anymore, I’m sorry that I said those things.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I believe you didn’t think those things of me. I think that you were just trying to go to bat for someone.” Maria added. Maria recognized that the misunderstandings stemmed from a desire to support others rather than personal animosity.

ALSO READ: Bachelor Season 28 Cast: Instagram handles of all the castmates

The ongoing uncertainty

While Maria has resolved issues with Lea and Sydney, her situation with Jess remains uncertain. “I don’t know where she’s at. She apologized to me after calling me a bitch. And we have been good since then. And then she tried to come at me. So, Jess, I don’t know yet. To be continued.”

Despite the drama, Maria feels positive about how things unfolded during the Women Tell All. She believes that watching the show back has given her closure.

As for whether she’d consider going on Bachelor in Paradise, Maria said, “I’m open, Bachelor’s hard but Bachelor in Paradise is kind of fun.”

The Bachelor’s season 28 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

ALSO READ: The Bachelors and The Bachelorettes: Which couples are still together in 2023?