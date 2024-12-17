The Bachelor Season 29: Grant Ellis’ Journey For Love Premieres January 27, 2025

Season 29 of The Bachelor is set to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can expect the show to continue its tradition of airing two-hour episodes weekly. Recent seasons have ranged between 10 and 12 episodes, giving viewers plenty of time to follow the drama and romance.

This season features Grant Ellis as the leading man. Ellis gained popularity as a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelorette, where he pursued Jenn Tran. However, his journey was cut short in week six, just before the hometown dates. His casting as The Bachelor was announced after his elimination aired on August 12, 2024.

Grant Ellis is a 30-year-old New Jersey native with a dynamic background. He played college basketball at Iona University before transferring to Alberta Magnus College. After a brief stint as a professional basketball player overseas, an injury forced him to retire. Ellis then transitioned to a career in finance, becoming a day trader in Texas.

ABC describes Ellis as someone “eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections.” In an official statement, Ellis shared that he hopes to find a partner who shares his values. “I’m looking for someone who values loyalty, humor, and life’s simple pleasures,” he said.

In a teaser released in December 2024, Ellis offered more insight into his personality. “I’m a New Jersey boy. A mama’s boy. I’m a day trader. I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball,” he said. “I’m ready to find love, a wife, and happiness. Love is hard, but the hardest things have the biggest rewards.”

ABC released the full trailer for The Bachelor on December 15, 2024. The trailer showed the season’s mix of romance, fun, and drama. Several contestants were shown complimenting Ellis, with one saying, “Grant really does check everybody’s boxes,” and another calling him the hottest Bachelor ever.

Ellis showcased his musical talents in the preview, rapping on stage and serenading one of the women at a piano. He shared that music is an integral part of expressing himself.

The trailer also hinted at the challenges Ellis will face. One contestant admitted to struggling with the concept of sharing him with others, saying, “I’m sharing you with so many women. It’s unnatural to me.”

Tensions rose between contestants as one accused another of being aggressive, and another confrontation ended with one woman declaring, “I guess I’m crazy and evil.”

