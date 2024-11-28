Are The Bachelor Star's Joey and Kelsey Still Together?

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson had undeniable chemistry on Season 28 of The Bachelor. Their playful yet romantic connection made them fan favorites, and it was no surprise when Joey proposed during the show’s finale. Since then, the couple has been navigating their engagement while juggling public scrutiny and new opportunities in the entertainment industry. But are they still together, or has their romance hit a rough patch?

Joey Graziadei, a Pittsburgh native and former tennis instructor in Hawaii, has a background in communication and media studies. With a charming personality and an interesting backstory—including his father coming out as gay after his parents’ divorce—he became an endearing lead on The Bachelor.

Kelsey Anderson, on the other hand, grew up on an Air Force base in Germany and later settled in New Orleans. Passionate about philanthropy, she dreamt of starting her own nonprofit. Her adventurous spirit led her to The Bachelor, where her connection with Joey quickly set her apart from the other contestants.

From the start of Season 28, Joey and Kelsey shared a spark that was hard to miss. Competing against 31 other women, Kelsey stood out, bonding with Joey during a pool party at the Bachelor mansion. Their chemistry grew stronger through group dates and intimate one-on-one moments.

By Week 5, their connection was undeniable. Their first solo date showcased their playful side, and their second date—featuring kisses by trees and a dip in a freezing lake—sealed their bond. As the competition progressed, Joey met Kelsey’s family, and the two shared heartfelt moments leading to the show’s famous Fantasy Suite date.

Even other contestants couldn’t ignore their connection. Daisy Kent, Kelsey’s strongest rival for Joey’s heart, voluntarily left the show during the penultimate week, acknowledging their undeniable bond. When Joey ultimately proposed, it was a moment fans had been anticipating all season.

As of now, Joey and Kelsey are still engaged and living together in Los Angeles. Joey has shifted into the entertainment world, competing on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars while exploring other career opportunities. Meanwhile, Kelsey continues to support him and frequently shares updates on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their lives.

However, their relationship hasn’t been without challenges. Joey’s Dancing with the Stars stint sparked rumors of infidelity with his pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson. Kelsey humorously addressed these rumors on TikTok, reminding fans that dancing requires physical contact and praising Jenna’s professionalism.

Kelsey also fueled breakup rumors after posting an Instagram story about stress during the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. She later reassured fans by sharing a photo of her engagement ring, confirming that she and Joey were still happily together.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson remain a beloved Bachelor couple, successfully transitioning their on-screen romance into real life. While rumors and public scrutiny occasionally challenge their relationship, their bond appears strong as they continue to navigate life in the spotlight. Fans can only hope this fairy-tale love story leads to a happily ever after—complete with a wedding.

