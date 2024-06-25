The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Thomas Choose Paris Over Hope?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Tuesday, June 25, tension escalates as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) grapples with the news of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) engagement to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Hope is stunned when she discovers Thomas has moved on with Paris, especially since Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has already started calling Paris “Mom.” Despite her inner turmoil, Hope maintains her composure in front of Douglas, though she eventually seeks a private moment with Thomas. During their conversation, Hope tries to convince Thomas that Paris is just a rebound and urges him to reunite with her. However, Thomas firmly rejects Hope’s plea, affirming his commitment to Paris.

Meanwhile, Douglas’s return surprises Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). They eagerly listen to Douglas’s stories from Paris, potentially learning about the engagement. Steffy, although initially shocked, supports Thomas's decision to move on from Hope. Ridge, however, expresses concern over Thomas’s rapid progression into a new relationship.

As Thomas shares his optimistic outlook for a future with Paris, fans are left wondering if they will indeed make it to the altar. With more twists and turns anticipated in Thomas and Paris's story, The Bold and the Beautiful promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss the unfolding drama now that the engagement is out in the open.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam seek forgiveness from Hope after Steffy's guidance?