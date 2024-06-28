The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 Explained: Everything You Missed

The Boys Season 4 aired its latest episode, titled Beware the Jabberwock, My Son, on Thursday, June 27, that has left viewers in splits. Continuing with the show’s tradition of taking brutal jabs at the idea of superheroes, Episode 5 went all in on the greatest promoters of the superhero genre.

As creator Eric Kipke previously stated, The Boys certainly did not pull its punches despite the backlash on its political inclinations and parodying of controversial topics in former episodes. After Donald Trump, the new episode throws shade on Hollywood and the media giants Marvel and DC, while mocking the industry’s woke facade.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 mocks Hollywood

While Jack Quaid’s Hughie killing his father remains a highlight of Episode 5, the dark humor on Vought’s V52 expo is highly reminiscent of Disney’s D23 Expo and similar Comic Con events. The new episode shows Vought International’s announcement of the media company’s future plans for movies and shows, an explicit parody of Marvel’s different phases.

The Prime Video series went as far as mocking up an image with movie titles likened to Marvel franchises. Some of the parodied movie versions presented were Training A-Train, Firecracker’s A Christmas Wish, G-Men: Days Past from the Future – inspired by X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Tek-Knight, and The Seven Forever – a dig at DC’s Batman franchise.

The accuracy of the issues highlighted does not fail to impress as the episode also did a segment on “reshoots of the reshoots.” It mocks the superhero studios for profiting from reshoots of a singular film, including the many sequels and spinoffs.

The V52 Expo in Episode 5 is a clear comeback of The Boys’ foremost objective – superhero parodies. With the developing dark plotlines in Season 4, fans may have found themselves looking for a good laugh that they started the show with.

Even though Season 5 was announced as the final season to be developed for The Boys, the show has maintained its humor and precise mocking of causes and issues in the real world.

Episode 5 addresses The Boys’ biggest criticism

The Boys’s genius plotline has room to accommodate a diversity of issues worth poking fun at. From parodying former President Donald Trump’s recent hush-money trial to mocking superhero media giants and also, addressing the backlash on the Eric Kripke-led show’s wokeness.

Recently, The Boys became the subject of criticism for being woke stemming from its political commentary, and queer romance. While the showrunner did not hold back from saying that the comments hardly affected his ideas, the plotline also made room for the matter.

In Episode 5, the Deep makes a reference to Vought going woke and later announces a BIPOC initiative, Black At It, that focuses on Black characters like Sister Sage and A-Train, per ScreenRant. It delves into the issues of cultural appropriation where large companies try to appeal to a larger audience through ignorant and token initiatives of representation.

Hence, The Deep can be heard mocking Vought with the phrase, “get woke, get yoked.”

The next episode of The Boys Season 4 will air on July 4, 2024.

