The Boys Season 4: Showrunner Eric Kripke Shares His Love for Star Wars, and How He Wishes To Work On The Franchise Someday

Eric Kripke, known for his role in Amazon's popular superhero series The Boys, hopes to star in Star Wars soon after the show's fifth season ends.

Eric Kripke is an American writer and television producer. He came to prominence as the creator of The CW fantasy drama series Supernatural (2005-2020), where he served as show-runner during the first five seasons. Kripke also created the post-apocalyptic drama series Revolution (2012-2014) and co-created the science fiction series Timeless (2016-2018). Since 2019, he has served as showrunner of The Boys.

Eric Kripke hopes to join the Star Wars franchise

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Eric Kripke said that he is a "lifelong Star Wars fan and fully intends to do something in that universe one day." Whether that happens remains to be seen, but putting it out there and letting it be known certainly won't hurt his chances.

The consistent acclaim garnered by The Boys would also be a big help in potentially getting Kripke his dream job of working on something related to Star Wars.

Kripke is focusing on The Boys, which is in Season 4 and will end with its fifth season. However, he is involved in multiple spinoff shows, including Gen V's second season and a new Mexico-themed spinoff.

“I say it all the time to people on a lot of calls, like, our brand is punk rock,” Kripke said, sharing his fear that he might be doing too much with the franchise. “We deserve extra scorn if we sell out."

Advertisement

Eric Kripke is at a loss for words to anyone who views Homelander as a hero

The Boys is heavily influenced by politics, making it hard to ignore its real-life parallels. However, some viewers believe the show's deeper themes are not remotely political, leading to a lack of understanding of its central message.

In an interview with Slash Film, Eric Kripke said, "I don't write with them in mind. I mean, look, it doesn't really particularly bother me. I just kind of throw up my hands, and I'm like, 'Well, I don't know what else to do then.' The show is many things. Subtle is not one of them."

He continued, "If you, for instance, think Homelander's a hero, I just don't know what to tell you. I don't know what to tell you. But look, on the other hand, if people want to watch this show as just escapist entertainment, like as any other superhero thing...then I guess thanks for watching, question mark?"

Advertisement

"But obviously, the show has a lot on its mind, and I would certainly appreciate it more if people get the different layers that we work so hard to put into it," he concluded.

The Boys' website highlights Homelander as a villain representing all the terrifying aspects of life, with Kripke suggesting that a former President played a significant role in the portrayal of Homelander, as the villain is seen as a representative of life's terror.

In an interview with Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Homelander's mortality and possible vulnerabilities have been discussed in the writer's room, while Starr has also been privy to those conversations.

He explains that while the villainous leader of The Seven is physically formidable, his true weakness comes from his mental state.

"At the moment there aren’t many physical ones, but there’s so many psychological ones that that’s what we kind of lean to," Kripke explained.

Advertisement

He continued, "Anthony has said many times, and I agree, that Homelander is the weakest character in the show. So we’ve never really gotten into the 'How do you stop him physically?' But there are a lot of ways to stop him psychologically."

Kripke further said that Homelander finds his human vulnerability so hateful and he hates that part of him and he tries to subsume it, and yet it is part of who he is.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: Is Frenchie Bisexual?