The Boys Season 4 Receives Its Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score; But Why?

The Boys Season 4 is all set to kick off this week but is it getting the hype it deserves? While the new season is certainly on every viewer's watchlist, it may have received a few thumbs down. Only a day ahead of the Season 4 premiere, The Boys franchise has hit its lowest Rotten Tomatoes rating based on the fresh batch of critical reviewers.

As showrunner Eric Kipke previously hinted, Season 4 is well-timed with the current political scenario in the U.S. and does not shy away from taking sides on the issue. The latest season's grim storyline about the social reality could be a setback for the franchise but it’s also too soon to judge.

Why is The Boys Season 4 getting poor ratings?

Critical reviews are pouring in as The Boys Season 4 treads towards its premiere on Thursday, June 13, 2024. With 36 reviews submitted by now, the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the upcoming season stands at 81%, per the official site. Although it does not seem too grim, it is the lowest rating The Boys franchise has received.

The Rotten Tomatoes scores for all of The Boys seasons are as follows:

The Boys Season 1 – 85% The Boys Season 2 – 97% The Boys Season 3 – 98% The Boys Season 4 – 81%

Likewise, the rating for the spinoff series, Gen V also beats Season 4, with a 97% score.

However, it is worth noting that the ratings are still too fresh and are expected to vary after the release. The current aggregate shows 8 fresh critical ratings and 2 rotten. An audience score analysis will be possible only after the premiere.

A simple glance at the ratings chart indicates that Season 3’s success has created great hopes for the next season. But as the show tries to tread into the deep waters of the socio-political situation, fans are not getting the “fun” they had come for.

In Season 4, Antony Starr’s Homelander is cheered on and hailed as a hero despite his questionable actions, a mirrored depiction of former president Donald Trump amidst the hush-money trial. Homelander's triumph is showcased against a political tumult between the two sides. Throughout the storyline, The Boys ask unanswered questions about heroes going rogue and the battle of the powerful against the powerless, per the synopsis.

What are critics saying about The Boys Season 4?

The critical reviews for the new season are quite optimistic about the show’s politically-leaning storyline. Many critics have been able to pull out from the “fun” factor and instead commend Season 4’s realistic depiction of the reality and the status we give to those in power, regardless of their actions.

Critic Adam Barnhardt of Comicbook.com writes that Season is “nothing short of frustrating.” He elaborates that it’s not because the show didn’t live up to the expectations, but because it did an “impeccable” job of portraying the world’s reality.

The Boys is not meant to be a feel-good show. Hence, the showrunners decided it was time to chuck the fun and satirize something real in the progression.

Similarly, critic Guy Dolbey of Discussing Film points out how the Amazon original show takes advantage of their “now committed audience” by transforming the thrilling satires about pop culture into a more serious plot.

The significant rating drop from 98% to 81% will pose a greater challenge for Season 5, which is set to be the franchise’s final one.

The Boys Season 4 will premiere on June 13, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

