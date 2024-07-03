'Jealous Relationship With The Baby': The Boys' Antony Starr Reveals About How Homelander's Odd Milk Fetish Began In The First Season

Antony Starr, who stars in The Boys, enjoys playing with a running joke about his character Homelander’s unusual milk fetish. This odd detail started in the first season when Homelander, a pseudo-superhero, was seen using his X-ray vision to watch his maternal figure, Madelyn Stillwell, breastfeeding. This created a strange and jealous dynamic with the baby she was feeding.

Antony Starr explains how Homelander's odd milk fetish joke started in The Boys

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Antony Starr credited the writing team for this odd yet memorable detail. He said, “So my memory is it came up in the scripts — full credit to the writing team on this, because it was so weird.”

He recalled “It started with X-ray visioning my Oedipal mummy figure [Madelyn Stillwell as played by Elisabeth Shue] while she was breastfeeding, and me pining like that and having a jealous relationship with the baby. And then at the start of Season Two, I found some of her … Homelander found some of her breast milk in a freezer and lasers it, starts drinking it, gets caught.”

Starr found this scene so funny and unique that he suggested to the showrunner, Eric Kripke, to make it a recurring motif. The actor shared with Rolling Stone, "I think I sent Eric an email after that scene going, ‘Dude, we gotta get as much milk in this show as possible. This is gonna be like a little motif or a signature thing. Like, we have to do it.’"

The Cobweb actor continued, "And he was like, ‘One step ahead of you, brother. I’m putting it in everything.’ And so now every opportunity we get, the milk thing comes out. We don’t have to do anything with it, either. If I just look at someone and sip milk, there’s a twist to it. It’s become a really fun thing."

In a Season 3 episode, Homelander even milks a cow and drinks the milk straight from a bucket, continuing this bizarre but entertaining theme. The Boys, based on a comic book series, features Starr as Homelander, the corrupt leader of a group of famous superheroes backed by a shady corporation.

Antony Starr on comparisons between Homelander and Donald Trump

Starr also addressed comparisons between Homelander and Donald Trump, noting that while these comparisons exist, they aimed to create a more complex character. He wanted Homelander to be more than just a straightforward villain, likening him to a corrupted version of Superman.

Starr emphasized the importance of building a detailed backstory for Homelander, who was raised in a lab, to explore the character’s psychological damage.

In Season 4, these themes are further developed, especially in the episode“Homecoming. Starr explained that while there are parallels to real-world politics, such as an election storyline mirroring actual events, these elements are driven by the character's development and the show's narrative needs, not just to comment on real-world issues.

New episodes of The Boys Season 4 are available to stream on Thursdays on Prime Video.

