Eric Kripke, showrunner for The Boys, an update on Jared Padalecki appearing in the series. With Jensen Ackles playing the role of Soldier Boy in The Boys and in the spinoff series Gen V, there has been a great deal of interest in Padalecki joining the franchise. As season 5 has been confirmed to be The Boys' final season, meaning it is the last opportunity for the actors to reunite before the main series' conclusion.

Eric Kripke addresses a possible Supernatural reunion

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric Kripke expressed excitement for a reunion with Jared Padalecki for The Boys season 5, but clarified that no confirmation has been made regarding Padalecki's role in the final season of the Prime Video series, despite being in active conversations with the actress.

"The value of that is to break the internet. So we'll see whether it's right for the story. But yes, it's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world, and that's appealing," Kripke said.

He continued, "We both have now seen that it looks like our schedules will line up. I don't have the role for him yet just because we haven't cooked it up. We're still really early in the season 5 break, but it does seem like the planets are aligning. Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it'll happen. Again, I don't know what the character is, I don't know if it's one episode or more, I genuinely know a total of zero about all of that. I'm not being coy. I really don't know."

Previously in an interview with Screen Rant, Kripke revealed that he had talked to Padalecki about a role in The Boys Season 5, and was in the process of working out the details. "I would love Jared to come in and do a guest spot on the show," he explained. "Not just because it's fun to bring Supernatural characters onto the show, but just because I love working with people I love and if I have an opportunity to bring family back and work with family, I'll take it and I have a lot of actors from that show who have really become family."

Padalecki also commented on the possibility of him joining The Boys in an interview with TVLine. He said that Kripke contacted him after his Padalecki's Walker was canceled and asked him if he would be going to Toronto, where The Boys shoots. “I was like, ‘Absolutely. Just let me know if I have to get naked or not because I gotta start working out now.'”

Jared Padalecki's role should mirror the trend of other supernatural actors who joined The Boys

Supernatural actors who joined The Boys, play drastically different characters. Dean, portrayed by Jensen Ackles in Supernatural, is a loyal hero, while Soldier Boy, a bigoted, selfish individual, represents toxic masculinity. This juxtaposition helps Ackles steal the show in season 3 and Gen V, as it highlights the contrast between Dean and Soldier Boy.

The Boys has been experimenting with casting Supernatural actors as repugnant human beings, with Alexander Calvert playing Rufus, a Godolkin University student who drugs and sexually assaults Marie Moreau, and Rob Benedict as Splinter, an assistant to the problematic Firecracker. This approach has led to uncomfortable scenes in episodes 2 and 2, highlighting the potential for exploitation in supernatural roles.

The Boys could continue their Supernatural trend by featuring Padalecki as an appalling character in season 5, contrasting with the empathetic Sam in Supernatural. A reunion between Ackles and Padalecki could further "break the internet" by portraying terrible people, as seen in Supernatural. Soldier Boy's crass has already inspired memes and GIFs, and sharing scenes with Padalecki's character could further increase the trend.

