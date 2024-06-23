The Boys Season 4: Is Soldier Boy Stronger Than Homelander? Explained

The Boys by Eric Kripke, focuses on Homelander as the principal antagonist. After season 4's release, fans have been curious about Soldier Boy's strength compared to Homelander, whether Soldier Boy is stronger than Homelander. However, the answer is no, Soldier Boy is not stronger than Homelander in The Boys season 4.

Soldier Boy is the strongest Supe, but Homelander is the most powerful overall. The Boys, adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book, has been renewed for a final fifth season. Season 4 will feature eight episodes, with four available on Amazon Prime Video.

Who is stronger : Soldier Boy or Homelander?

Soldier Boy, despite his strength, lacks the range of powers of Homelander, who possesses special abilities like flying, heat rays from eyes, and sharp sense, making him much stronger than Soldier Boy.

Homelander's ability to attack from a distance with heat rays is more effective than Soldier Boy's close combat skills, as Soldier Boy has better military training and practice, making him a tough enemy to beat. He has proven himself in close fights with Billy Butcher and Black Noir.

Soldier Boy started stronger in their fight at the Herogasm which showed his better fighting skills. But Homelander slowly adapted to the fight with his stronger power and faster speed. In a one-to-one physical fight, Soldier Boy is stronger.

Soldier Boy appears to have superior durability, as he remained uninjured after a Herogasm fight, demonstrating his ability to handle more physical damage, despite Homelander's multiple bruises, indicating that strength and power in a fight are not solely determined by durability.

Since season 3, Soldier Boy has demonstrated increased self-control and emotional stability, displaying sympathetic gestures and honor, such as not fighting back against MM after he was attacked. He also showed thankfulness and kept his promise to Butcher. However, Homelander struggles with emotional control and often loses his calm, which is his biggest weakness.

Soldier Boy, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep issues, struggled in their first fight due to being captive and tested for years. Despite these challenges, he demonstrated his skill and toughness. In their second fight, Soldier Boy took control by grabbing Homelander's jaw, demonstrating his strength and combat capabilities.

However, Homelander's combined efforts of Butcher and Maeve were necessary to hold him down, showcasing his strength and difficulty in handling.

A brief about Soldier Boy

Benjamin, better known as Soldier Boy, is a major antagonist of the Amazon series The Boys, where he served as one of two main antagonists alongside Homelander of Season 3.

He was America's first and greatest superhero before Homelander and the former leader of the superhero team Payback. As a young man, Soldier Boy helped good triumph over evil in World War II. However, it is not made clear how much of that is true, as The Legend claimed that his participation in the war was Vought propaganda whereas Stan Edgar actually claims the opposite by stating that he killed Germans by the dozens.

With his superhero team Payback by his side, he was said to have fought for liberty and justice for all until his disappearance during a botched military operation in Nicaragua, with the cover story being that he heroically sacrificed his own life to save America from a nuclear power plant meltdown in 1984.

In reality Soldier Boy was betrayed by his team for his aggressive behavior towards them and was sold out to the Russians, who would later conduct dozens of agonizing experiments on him over the next 3 decades. Much like Homelander, Soldier Boy was esteemed by the public but due to the news, Starlight's recent exposé about his recent actions and Vought’s slanderous lies, his fame and reputation crumbled.

Soldier Boy, the most powerful superhero prior to Homelander and second only to him in terms of strength, possesses an incredible level of power that makes him one of the mightiest beings on the planet. His exceptional strength was evident during the Nicaragua incident when he effortlessly took on multiple trained soldiers, overpowering them without showing any signs of exertion.

He demonstrated this strength by launching one soldier through a solid wall of corrugated metal and delivering a powerful backhand with his shield, propelling another soldier hundreds of feet away. Soldier Boy's shield is exceptionally heavy, to the point where ordinary humans are unable to even budge it. However, he wields it effortlessly with just one hand. According to Mother's Milk, Soldier Boy possesses the strength to lift and throw a full-sized car as if it were a toy, showcasing his extraordinary power.

A true testament to his strength was witnessed during his intense hand-to-hand brawl with Homelander. Their clash was the first time such a display of power had been witnessed, with both combatants initially appearing evenly matched. They traded staggering blows, causing significant damage to the surrounding area. Soldier Boy even caught Homelander's fist in a test of strength and tossed him around like a rag doll.

Homelander himself admitted to being concerned about Soldier Boy's strength before their confrontation, and their battle further confirmed the extent of Soldier Boy's formidable power. In combat against The Boys, Soldier Boy effortlessly overpowered Kimiko, effortlessly thwarting her ambush attempt. He also defeated a V24-empowered Butcher in melee combat, using his superior strength to render him unconscious.

