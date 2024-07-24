The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: Josh Charles Joins The Final Season; Deets INSIDE

The Handmaid’s Tale is in its sixth and final season. The audience has been anticipating the new season ever since the fifth installment ended in 2022. Now, the latest cast news has added more excitement as Josh Charles is joining in as a regular character. The actor has previously entertained his audience in various series, including The Good Wife.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian drama based on a popular novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood. The storyline is set in Gilead. Society treats women like their property. However, to repopulate their world, they start to exploit the fertile women in doing sexual activities. However, one of the women revolts back and to save herself and find her daughter, she starts her fight. What happens next is what makes the rest of the narrative.

Josh Charles joining The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

As per Deadline, Josh Charles has been added to the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. Josh will be a regular in the series though the details of his character have been kept under wraps. After the conclusion of season five which came with 10 episodes in 2022, there has been a huge buzz about the season 6 that is set to air in 2025.

After Ever Carradine was promoted to series regular, this piece of information is the latest one in cast news. Carradine plays Naomi, the wife of Gilead leader Commander Putnam. She has been connected with the series since season 1.

Josh Charles is going to share screen space with The Handmaid’s Tale lead actor and executive producer Elisabeth Moss after featuring in FX’s The Veil. According to TV Line, Moss is also going to direct four episodes of season 6.

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale Season

Elisabeth Moss who plays June Osborn in the Hulu series will be directing the first two and the last two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. Teasing what the viewers can expect from the final season, Moss shared, that it will be “big and wild, and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through.” The production is reportedly going to start this summer.

Season 5 ended with June and baby Nichole being on the run, while Luke surrendered himself to buy some time for them to escape. Soon, June found out that Serena and her son Noah were also trying to escape.

The audience needs to brace themselves up to see what happens next in season 6. What are your thoughts about Josh Charles joining the cast? Let us know your thoughts about The Handmaid’s Tale series.

