Bridgerton’s Jessica Madsen Responded On The Cressida’s Character Hate

English actress Jessica Madsen, known for her role as Clarice in the horror film Leatherface, is enjoying the fact that Bridgerton fans have a love-hate relationship with the character she plays, Cressida Cowper.

In season 3 of the hit Netflix series, Cressida developed an unexpected friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) after Eloise discovered Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was Lady Whistledown. Cressida also vied for the same suitor, Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), as Penelope, making fans actually question her true intentions.

In a joint interview with Jessie, Madsen tells PEOPLE that she has received quite interesting comments and some interesting DM’s about her character.

Jessica Madsen: Fans love to hate my Bridgerton character

Jessica Madsen shares, “ People aren’t the biggest fans of her,” adding further that she receives messages like, “Thank you for letting me hate you so much or I love hating you so much.”

Jessica Madsen jokes about replying to messages with “You’re welcome.” When questioned about receiving hate for her role, the actress replies, “It makes me feel like I’ve done my job alright.”

“I really don’t take those things personally,” she further added. “The internet is wild. But I like it when people I meet have appreciated the show. Yeah, that’s always lovely.”

Cressida’s season 3 journey: Twists and turns await, teases Madsen

Jessica Madsen teased while speaking about her character’s development in season 3. She shared that the twists and turns still await Cressida Cowper, and fans should see what will happen next to her character.

“The mask is falling off Cressida; We will get to see her more human side and why she is the way she is,” she says. “It is in human tendency that everyone has something beneath their evil face. If we quote a mean girl, everyone would like to call Cressida Cowper, as everyone would like to call her. I personally don’t think she is, but hey, you never know!”

The first part of Bridgerton season 3 is available for streaming on Netflix, and part 2 will be released on June 13.

