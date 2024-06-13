6 Biggest Takeaways from Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 Part 2 of Bridgerton

Bridgerton recently adopted the same trend that other Netflix series have been following to attract and hold the eagerness of its followers. For its latest season, the makers of the romantic series decided to go ahead with a two-part release.

Making the fans desperate, Part 2 was released on June 13, 2024, almost a month after the season’s first entry. While we are among those who cannot wait to share what we just watched in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, here are the 6 biggest takeaways.

The marriage of two souls

Of course, we had to start with this. The third season, which depicts the struggling yet romantic tale of Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, finally ends, making everyone emotional and shedding tears of happiness.

Episode 7 shows Colin and Penelope getting married. And even though a new secret (for Colin) makes him feel betrayed, the two tie the knot and move into their new house.

Secret identity gets revealed

This plot point somehow alters the events from Julia Quinn’s book and creates a really stressful atmosphere in the series. In the recently released Part 2 of Bridgerton S3, the audience sees that Colin asks Penelope to marry him even when he doesn't know about her secret identity.

However, with time, Colin comes to know Penelope's Lady Whistledown secret but still manages to have a certain and beautiful future with her.

The wedding dance

With all things happy, even Lady Featherington invites everyone to a party that soon turns into a ball. In Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3, when the matron hosts a wedding breakfast, we also see Colin and Penelope’s first dance together as a loving couple and as husband and wife. Definitely something to shed tears over.

Cressida Cowper as a villain

While almost all eyes were on the romance and wedding of Colin and Penelope, we also see that Cressida Cowper tries to take credit for being Lady Whistledown. Not only that, but to add a little twist, the creators even had Cowper attempting to blackmail Penelope. By the end of Season 3, Cowper almost gets a villain treatment from the followers of the Netflix series.

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s epic turn in life

After getting married, the lives of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington change drastically. The series takes a really sweet turn, and the audience is put in awe as the story jumps into a distant future.

However, this wasn't the only new development in the series and in the lives of Colin and Penelope. Fans were amazed to welcome a new member of the Bridgerton family.

Penelope and Colin are shown to have a baby, a boy who is the heir to the Featherington fortune.

Not only that, but even Prudence and Philippa are shown to have become mothers.

Anthony and Kate start a family as well

Another lovely addition that we all saw in Bridgerton was the chemistry between Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. Post-marriage, we all saw what we already knew: Anthony and Kate would be starting a family.

With a lot of revelations and epic scenes, this season of Bridgerton truly goes beyond our expectations. Bridgerton Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

